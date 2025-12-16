UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Has Redeemed EUR 20.747 Million Green Bonds Outstanding

The maturity of the remaining Notes outstanding was extended to 15 June 2026 and coupon rate increased to 8.5%. Adjusted final terms of the Notes, reflecting the above-mentioned changes, are attached to this notice.

