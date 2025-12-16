UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Has Redeemed EUR 20.747 Million Green Bonds Outstanding

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (the“ Company”) informs that on 15 December 2025, following the decisions of 28 November 2025 meeting of holders of the LT0000405938 notes (“ Notes”), the Company has redeemed 50% of the outstanding nominal value of the Notes which amounted to EUR 20.747 million.

The maturity of the remaining Notes outstanding was extended to 15 June 2026 and coupon rate increased to 8.5%. Adjusted final terms of the Notes, reflecting the above-mentioned changes, are attached to this notice.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

Attachment

  • Final Terms (AEI)

