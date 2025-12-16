CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: APPOINTMENT - Eric Vial Is Elected Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Montrouge, 16 December 2025



APPOINTMENT

Eric Vial is elected Chairman of the Board of Directors

of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s Board of Directors, which met on 16 December 2025, elected Eric Vial as Chairman.

He succeeds Dominique Lefebvre and he will take up his duties on 1 January 2026.

The Board of Directors unanimously made a point of commending Dominique Lefebvre's work and commitment over his 10-year term of office.

Biography

Eric Vial was elected Chairman of Fédération nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA) and of SAS Rue La Boétie on 4 December 2025.

He has been Chairman of Crédit Agricole des Savoie since 2018. He has been a member of the Bureau de la Fédération nationale du Crédit Agricole since 2022 and Deputy Chairman since 2024, and he has also served as a director of Crédit Agricole S.A. since 2022. Furthermore, he is a director of Crédit Agricole Indosuez Wealth Management and he is the Chairman of CFM Indosuez Wealth Management.

Born in 1968, and with a BTS (vocational training certificate) in agricultural techniques and business management, he has been involved in the cooperative sector and regional economy throughout his career, both at Crédit Agricole and in his work as a breeder. A former founding chairman of the Savoie Breeders' Cooperative, one of the largest cooperatives in Savoie, he was a member of the Finance Commission and Territories Commission of the Chamber of Agriculture. His dairy corporate's production has AOP-IGP (protected designation of origin and protected geographical indication) certification, awarded for very high environmental and health standards.

