Pathway Health's Lisa Thomson Receives 2026 Mcknight's Pinnacle Award

The McKnight's Pinnacle Awards recognize sector veterans with 20 or more years of service who have set new standards, driven innovation and inspired colleagues across the senior care, skilled nursing and home care fields.

“Lisa's recognition as a 2026 Pinnacle Award honoree is a testament to her unwavering dedication to developing leaders and strengthening organizations across the continuum of care,” said Peter B. Schuna, President & CEO of Pathway Health.“Her compassion, insight, and steadfast commitment have not only propelled Pathway Health's success but have also shaped national conversations on regulatory readiness, workforce development, and organizational excellence. Lisa pours her heart into this work, and her influence is felt in every provider, team, and resident she touches. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and deeply grateful for the meaningful difference she continues to make each and every day.”

Lisa has devoted more than 25 years to advancing quality, regulatory readiness, and leadership development across the post-acute and long-term care continuum. Since joining Pathway Health in 2001, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's national footprint, guiding strategic initiatives, and supporting providers through complex operational and regulatory challenges. Known for her deep industry expertise and practical, solutions-driven approach, Lisa is a highly respected speaker, educator, and mentor whose work has strengthened care delivery and elevated leadership standards.

