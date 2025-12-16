Deadline Alert: Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. (FCX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Freeport-McMoran Inc. (“Freeport” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FCX ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FREEPORT INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 9, 2025, Freeport disclosed it was suspending mining activities at its Grasberg Block Cave operation in Indonesia, after“a large flow of wet material” trapped seven workers.

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.77, or 5.9%, to close at $43.89 per share on September 9, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 24, 2025, Freeport provided an update on the incident, disclosing that two of the trapped team members“were regrettably fatally injured[.]” Meanwhile,“extensive efforts” remained“ongoing in the search for [the five] team members who [remained] missing.”

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $7.69, or 17%, to close at $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025.

Then, on September 25, 2025, before market hours, Bloomberg published an article stating that the“halt in production at the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia looks set to strain the fractious relationship between [Freeport] and its host nation, at a time when the Jakarta government was already looking to take greater control.” The article specified that“[the] state controls 51% of the local entity – after a lengthy battle over ownership – but officials have sporadically continued to demand an increased share. That clamor may now intensify.”

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.33, or 6.2%, to close at $35.34 on September 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

On September 28, 2025, a news organization focusing on Indonesia, published an article entitled“Freeport Landslide was Preventable, Not Just a Natural Disaster, Says Expert.” The article quoted an expert as saying“this danger is not new and should have been anticipated from the beginning[.]”

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport's workers; (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Freeport securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .