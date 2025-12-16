HII Marks Oklahoma (SSN 802) Construction Milestone At Newport News Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has reached a significant construction milestone for Virginia-class submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802).

Oklahoma is now“pressure hull complete,” which signifies all of the hull sections have joined to form a single, watertight unit.

“Achieving pressure hull complete on Oklahoma highlights our commitment to accelerating production and delivering unmatched capability to our Navy customer,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of new construction submarine programs.“Our dedicated shipbuilders, Navy teammates and suppliers from across the country, are working hand-in-hand to bring Oklahoma to life.”

Oklahoma is the 29th Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the first of Block V and the 14th to be delivered by NNS.









The ship's sponsor is Mary“Molly” Slavonic, an Oklahoma native. Slavonic has long supported both the state of Oklahoma and the Navy. She worked alongside her husband, former acting Under Secretary of the Navy Greg Slavonic, in building the USS Oklahoma (BB 37) Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to honor the 429 sailors and Marines who died aboard the battleship during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

NNS designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. The advanced capabilities of Virginia-class submarines increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.

