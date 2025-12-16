Commercial Restoration Company Wins Two Marcom Awards For Creative Marketing Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, has earned two top honors from the prestigious international MarCom Awards: one Platinum Award and one Gold Award.

CRC's award-winning campaign,“Back to Pre-Loss Condition,” plays on the title of the iconic Back to the Future film while positioning CRC as the trusted partner for commercial clients navigating property damage caused by water, fire or storms. The campaign highlights CRC's expertise and commitment to guiding clients through response and recovery.

“This campaign is about more than marketing,” said Trudy Field, national marketing manager at CRC.“It reflects CRC's approach to solving challenges for our clients. Our team combined strategy, storytelling, and creativity to connect with clients in a meaningful, memorable way.”

CRC's 2025 MarCom Award Recognitions:

.Platinum Award – Back to Pre-Loss Condition: 5 Ways to Prepare for Property Damage (Publication | Information Single Blog Post)

.Gold Award – Back to Pre-Loss Condition (Advertising/Marketing | Email Communication)

The campaign also received honorable mentions for tradeshow activation, direct mail advertising, and branded merchandise.

The MarCom Awards received over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 41 other countries, recognizing excellence in marketing, communication, advertising, and digital media. Awards are judged by industry professionals and celebrate campaigns that combine creativity, strategy, and impact.

“Receiving these honors is both gratifying and inspiring,” added Sarah Chadwick, director of marketing and communications at CRC.“I'm incredibly proud of our team, and especially of Trudy Field, national marketing manager, whose contributions were instrumental in bringing this campaign to life. Together, our dedication and creativity have elevated the CRC brand and set new standards in restoration industry marketing. These awards are a testament to that commitment and motivate us to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we've seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you're getting quality work that's done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration or follow us on LinkedIn.