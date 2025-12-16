Lenders One Reports Strong Sales Momentum In Origination Solutions

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource®” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider of real estate and mortgage solutions, today announced significant sales momentum in its Origination Solutions business, driven by strong demand for Lenders One® Credit (“L1 Credit”) and Lenders One® Verification (“L1 Verification”) services. The Company recently signed contracts with and commenced providing L1 Verification and L1 Credit services to six U.S. mortgage lenders (including one top lender*). The revenue from these new clients is anticipated to be fully ramped in the first quarter of 2026.

Highlights



Added 12 total members and 9 net new members to the Lenders One Cooperative in Q3 2025 . Notably, 5 of these 12 new members are already using L1 Credit and L1 Verification services.

Expanding late-stage pipeline for L1 Credit and L1 Verification services across multiple lender and servicing clients. The 2026 industry price increases for the underlying credit data and related services are expected to drive increased adoption of L1 Credit and L1 Verification services from Lenders One members seeking to reduce the impact of these price changes.



“Lenders are navigating margin pressure and operational complexity, and they're looking for service providers who can help them improve unit economics without sacrificing compliance or customer service,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President of Lenders One and Senior Vice President of Origination Solutions, Altisource.“Given our mission of helping members maximize revenue, reduce costs, and improve decision making, it is gratifying to see our member community recognize the value that Lenders One offers to their businesses”.

To learn more about the Lenders One Cooperative, visit LendersOne.

*Based on 2024 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) origination volume

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at

About Lenders One Cooperative

Lenders One was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions and is dedicated to helping its members improve their profitability by reducing costs, maximizing revenue and sharing best practices. Lenders One members originated approximately $350 billion of mortgages during 2024, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations about future events and business performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences are described in Altisource's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and neither Altisource nor its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to update them.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: