Riverside Accounting And Tax Announces Exciting Move To New Office Location

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Riverside Accounting and Tax proudly announces its relocation to a new and expanded office, marking an important milestone in the firm's continued growth as a trusted Boise accounting firm. Effective August 1, 2025, the firm officially moved to 6126 West State Street #510, Boise, ID 83703.

The new office is located in the highly regarded Plantation Business Center, a professional complex known for its convenient access, ample parking, and proximity to community landmarks, including Zamzows. This move brings Riverside Accounting and Tax back to a familiar business district where the firm has previously served clients with excellence, strengthening its presence in the Boise community. For individuals and business owners looking for a qualified small business accountant near them, this updated location offers improved accessibility and a welcoming environment.

The redesigned office space was chosen with client comfort and efficiency in mind. The suite features a modern shared flex area with comfortable seating, warm natural light, and private meeting spaces tailored for productive, focused conversations. Whether clients are stopping by to discuss accounting or payroll needs or receive consulting services, the new layout supports a calm and professional experience.

“We're thrilled to move to our new State Street office," said Elizabeth Otander, Owner of Riverside Accounting and Tax. "It's a welcoming, convenient space designed to make our clients' experience even better. We look forward to serving our Boise community from this new home.”

To maintain Riverside Accounting and Tax's signature personalized service, all appointments will continue to be scheduled in advance. This ensures clients receive dedicated time with their accountant without interruptions. Additionally, a full-time receptionist is now available during business hours for drop-offs, pickups, and general assistance. This added support streamlines client interactions and helps maintain important factors like timely communication during tax season and key financial deadlines.

Riverside Accounting and Tax will continue offering the same wide range of financial and advisory services the Boise community has come to rely on. These services support both individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses, ensuring clients have access to the tools and expertise they need to make informed financial decisions, including:

.Accounting and payroll diagnostic reviews and clean-ups

.Full-service accounting and bookkeeping

.Xero accounting support and implementation

.Payroll processing and compliance

.New business startup consulting

.QuickBooks Online (QBO) training and consulting

.Tax preparation, planning, and IRS tax resolution

Although the firm has moved, all phone numbers and email addresses remain the same, ensuring uninterrupted communication during and after the transition. Clients are encouraged to update their records with the new State Street address, which now serves as the firm's primary meeting and mailing location.

The Riverside Accounting and Tax teams extends sincere appreciation to its loyal clients and the Boise community for their continued trust and support. They look forward to welcoming both new and returning clients into the enhanced office space for bookkeeping assistance and expert tax preparation.

To learn more about their services, visit , call (208) 209-1176, or contact...,..., or....

About Riverside Accounting and Tax

Riverside Accounting and Tax is a trusted small business accountant and provider of payroll services, including Xero accounting and bookkeeping, in Boise, ID. With its new and improved location, Riverside Accounting and Tax is ready to help clients with greater efficiency and professional support.