Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's Home Has 3 Christmas Trees, And A Village

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 16 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple making sure their home has a bit of holiday cheer in every corner this year.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot on September 27 of this year, turned to celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to deck the halls of their Los Angeles abode and help them go all out with their decorations, reports 'People' magazine.

Weiss, who is known for her ultra-high-profile events, including Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday bash, shared Gomez and Blanco's reaction to their home's festive setup in an Instagram Reel on Sunday, December 15, 2025.

As per 'People', the video begins with Selena Gomez, 33, standing in the kitchen as Blanco, 37, asks her from behind the camera,“Are you ready to see the tree?”.

The pair then makes their way to one of the living spaces in their home where the colorful evergreen, which Weiss describes as“vintage-inspired” in her caption, stands tall in the corner of the room.

As Blanco gets closer to the tree, viewers can see all the stunning details Weiss made sure to include, from the silver tinsel to the old-school train set circling the outside.

Selena Gomez then gets excited over the bedazzled Christmas tree skirt, as it“goes with my nails”, she says. She places her hand next to the gems for a visual, showing off her dazzling engagement ring in the process.

The video cuts to Gomez sitting on the couch in a different room as she admires another tree the couple has on display in their home.

Food-shaped ornaments adorn the tree as Blanco listed each one. He said,“milk, a little bagel, cheese, ham, seafood tower, shrimp”.

He also makes a point to show off the jar of pickles hanging from the tree in honor of his wife's favourite snack.