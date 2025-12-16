American Kidney Fund Activates Disaster Relief Program To Provide Aid To Dialysis And Post-Transplant Patients Affected By Flooding In Washington State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has turned on its Disaster Relief Program to assist dialysis and post-transplant patients living in areas impacted by last week's historic flooding in Washington state. AKF's Disaster Relief Program is the only rapid-response system in the country that provides emergency financial aid to dialysis and recent transplant patients.

The catastrophic flooding hit western Washington last week, resulting in evacuation orders, highway closures and emergency rescues, along with a federal declaration of emergency. Evacuation can be very difficult for people who need to receive dialysis treatments multiple times a week.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the disastrous flooding in Washington,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“When dealing with a dangerous situation such as this, people should not have to worry about being able to access the care and medicines they need to survive; yet that is the reality for people living with kidney failure in western Washington without aid. That's why AKF is stepping up to provide vital assistance to Washington patients who have been impacted by this disaster. We are here to help.”

Emergency grants of $250 are available for dialysis and post-transplant patients living in the following counties in Washington: Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom and Yakima. Disaster relief grants help patients with low incomes replace lost medicines and kidney-friendly foods (which may be spoiled due to power outages), pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replace clothing and personal essentials lost due to the natural disaster or the need to evacuate with little to no notice.

People with kidney failure are more likely to experience hardships during a natural disaster, as interruptions to dialysis treatments can put them at risk for being hospitalized. AKF has developed a resource page for patients impacted by the floods in Washington, which can be accessed here.

AKF has been providing emergency disaster financial assistance to kidney patients throughout all the major disasters that have struck the United States and its territories for the past three decades. Dialysis and recent kidney transplant patients who need emergency financial aid should contact a social worker at their dialysis or transplant clinic for information on applying for aid or apply directly at KidneyFund.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit

CONTACT: Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077...