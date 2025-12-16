Canada's Food And Agriculture Sector Takes Centre Stage In Saskatoon With Plant Forward On The Prairies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plant Forward is coming to Saskatoon in September 2026, marking the first time the event will be held on the Prairies

Saskatoon, Sask., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant-Based Foods of Canada are proud to announce that Plant Forward on the Prairies will be held at TCU Place in Saskatoon, September 21–23, 2026. Now in its third edition, this is the first time that Plant Forward-Canada's flagship conference for plant-based food and ingredient innovation-will be held in Saskatoon.

The move to Saskatoon is a deliberate choice: to spotlight the strength, scale and strategic importance of Canada's food production and value-added agriculture sector. Anchored in the Prairies, Canada is a global leader in crop production, ingredient innovation and sustainable farming practices-making it the ideal setting to demonstrate Canada's role as a reliable partner in the global food system.

“Plant Forward on the Prairies serves as a cornerstone for showcasing Canada's leadership in plant-based food innovation. As the world searches for resilient and sustainable food systems, Canadian producers and innovators continue to demonstrate why our country is the natural choice for high-quality, sustainable ingredients and agrifood solutions,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.“With the support of Canada's Protein Industries Cluster, this event will strengthen our global partnerships, and it reaffirms our commitment to economic growth and a sustainable future for everyone.”

“Canada is a trusted global supplier of sustainable, plant-based foods and ingredients. Plant Forward on the Prairies provides an important opportunity for the sector to showcase its innovative products to an international audience. By connecting Canadian companies with global buyers, the event will create new opportunities for trade, collaboration, and long-term growth,” The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food said.

A must-attend event for global leaders in the ingredient and food space, Plant Forward on the Prairies will convene Canadian and international delegations-industry executives, buyers, investors, researchers and thought leaders-across the full value chain. The event is designed to help companies forge commercial relationships and position Canada as a trusted supplier and collaborator to global partners.

Building on the success of previous editions, Plant Forward on the Prairies will offer curated networking, discovery and exhibition opportunities that connect Canadian ingredient and food companies with buyers, investors and strategic partners.

“Canada is the natural choice when looking for stable, innovative ingredient and food products,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said.“Built on crop diversity, strong research networks and a spirit of partnership, Canada boasts one of the world's most reliable, innovative food and agriculture ecosystems. The world is changing rapidly, and we invite industry partners to come together at Plant Forward on the Prairies to build new partnerships and discover what sets Canada apart as a partner of choice.”

Over three days, Plant Forward will spotlight Canada's leadership in agriculture, food and ingredient innovation-advancing global partnerships, strengthening trade relationships, and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and secure food system in Canada and around the world.

“Canadian pulse growers have spent generations building one of the most sustainable, data-driven agriculture systems in the world. Plant Forward on the Prairies brings global food and ingredient companies to the centre of Canada's agri-food sector to see first-hand the quality, reliability and environmental leadership that sets Canada apart,” Greg Cherewyk, President of Pulse Canada said.

“Canada's plant-based sector is entering a new era-one defined not by hype, but by scale, partnership and global opportunity,” Leslie Ewing, Executive Director of Plant-Based Foods of Canada said.“Plant Forward on the Prairies brings the entire value chain together, from growers to global brands, to showcase how Canadian ingredients and Canadian innovation can shape the future of sustainable food. This is our moment to demonstrate why Canada is a partner of choice for the world.”

Plant Forward on the Prairies will feature Protein Industries Canada's AGM as part of the conference program.

Interested attendees are invited to save the date for Plant Forward on the Prairies: September 21–23, 2026, in Saskatoon. Registration opens in early 2026. Protein Industries Canada will share any news and updates regarding Plant Forward on the Prairies via their social media and newsletter. Stay tuned.

--

About Pulse Canada

Pulse Canada is the national association representing growers, traders and processors of Canadian pulses (dry peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas), proudly leading the future of healthy, sustainable food through the growth of Canada's pulse industry.

About Plant-Based Foods of Canada

Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC), a division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP), is the national voice for Canada's plant-based food industry. PBFC champions policy and regulatory modernization to remove barriers to growth, strengthen global competitiveness and support a thriving, innovative plant-based sector.

Attachment

Plant Forward returns to the Prairies: Sept. 21–23, 2026

CONTACT: Celeen George Protein Industries Canada 204-295-7925...