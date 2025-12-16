Assam Rifles Key To Peace In Its Area Of Responsibility: Arunachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Dec 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday said that through constant vigilance and robust security measures, the Assam Rifles has successfully ensured peace and stability in its area of responsibility.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the Governor presented the Governor's Citation to the 11th Battalion of the Assam Rifles in Itanagar on Tuesday.

The Citation was received by the Commandant, Colonel Vivek Tripathi, along with Subedar Major Lekh Raj and Rifleman (General Duty) Neelesh Kumar, on behalf of all ranks of the Battalion.

Presenting the Citation, the Governor commended the 11 Assam Rifles for its exceptional professionalism, effective counter-insurgency operations, and its humane and compassionate approach in extending timely assistance to the civil administration and the local populace.

Congratulating the Commandant and all ranks on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he expressed confidence that the Battalion would continue to uphold its high standards of service and dedication.

The Governor said that through constant vigilance and robust security measures, the 11 Assam Rifles has ensured peace in its area of responsibility and also instilled a sense of safety and confidence among the people, thereby creating an enabling environment for development.

He further observed that the Battalion's Sadbhavana activities have played a vital role in strengthening mutual trust and harmony between the armed forces and the local communities.

Highlighting the larger national perspective, the Governor said that the exemplary work of the armed forces significantly contributes to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinforces the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite numerous challenges, he said, the 11 Assam Rifles has made commendable contributions towards peace, stability, and progress in the state.

Meanwhile, a Defence spokesman said that the Governor's Citation acknowledges the battalion's sustained commitment to operational excellence, steadfast vigilance and unwavering dedication in safeguarding peace and security in challenging terrains.

Over the years, Assam Rifles has distinguished itself through disciplined conduct, professional competence and a high sense of responsibility while carrying out counterinsurgency, border management and internal security duties.

Consistent demonstration of courage, resilience and adaptability earned the trust and respect of both civil administration and local communities.

Beyond operational achievements, Assam Rifles in Miao and Namsai has played a vital role in fostering goodwill and harmony through civic action programmes, humanitarian assistance and outreach initiatives.

Its personnel have extended support during natural calamities, infrastructure development efforts and community welfare activities, reflecting the humane and people-centric ethos of the force, the spokesman said.