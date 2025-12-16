Vyapam Case: Indore Court Sentences 10 To Five Years In Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Dec 16 (IANS) A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Indore on Tuesday sentenced 10 individuals to five years of imprisonment in connection with the Vyapam scam.

Each convict was also fined Rs 3,000.

The convicted persons - Rameshwar, Rakesh, Devendra, Chetan, Balram, Harpal, Gopal, Jitendra, Dinesh, and Digvijay Singh Solanki - were found guilty of impersonation and using forged documents to secure jobs in the Patwari recruitment examination conducted by Vyapam in 2008.

The case originated from an FIR registered by Madhya Pradesh Police at Kotwali police station in Khargone district on October 26, 2012.

It was later transferred to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet on May 28, 2014, after a two-year investigation.

According to the court order, the accused cheated by producing fake certificates and documents as genuine to get selected in the exam.

The conviction is seen as another step in the CBI's efforts to bring offenders in the Vyapam scam to justice.

The Vyapam irregularities, first noticed in 2001, exposed a nexus involving bureaucrats, politicians, and middlemen.

The scam came to light in 2013, leading to multiple cases being heard in special CBI courts in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.