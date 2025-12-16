Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Granbury Office With Local Leadership And Family Law Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local attorneys. Statewide resources. High-asset family law experience.

Granbury, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest family law firm in Texas, has expanded its Granbury office to better serve Hood County clients navigating divorce, custody, and complex property matters. The firm has promoted Granbury resident Clayton Bryant to Partner and welcomed Granbury attorney Samantha Beirne as an Associate.

The expansion builds on the leadership of Cindy V. Tisdale, Past President of the State Bar of Texas, who practiced family law in Granbury for more than 20 years before joining the firm in 2023.

“When people in Granbury face difficult family transitions, they deserve guidance they can trust,” said Partner Clayton Bryant.”Our role is to deliver clear strategies and sound legal counsel so they can move forward with confidence.”

Bryant brings 15 years of family law experience, including high-asset divorce cases, complex property division, and high-conflict custody matters. He serves the community through Grace Classical Christian Academy and his local church.

Beirne, a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, brings strong analytical skills, careful preparation, and a compassionate, client-focused approach to helping Granbury residents navigate family law matters.

Expanding our Granbury team to better serve Hood County.

For more than 45 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has helped Texans make confident decisions in divorce, child custody, and sophisticated property matters. With the expansion of the Granbury office, local clients gain direct access to the depth and resources of Texas' largest family law firm-without leaving Hood County.

The Granbury team provides:



Litigation and appellate family law services

High-asset divorce representation

Business and professional divorce strategy

Complex property and asset division

Custody, visitation, and parenting plans Collaborative Divorce and mediation

The firm is known for its constructive, cost-conscious approach, helping clients protect children, preserve assets, and move forward with clarity-whether through negotiation, mediation, Collaborative Divorce, litigation, or appellate advocacy

Recognition: Best Law Firms® 2026 ® by Best Lawyers®, receiving Tier 1 rankings for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio; Texas Lawyer's Best of 2024 & 2025 - No. 1 Family Law Firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth

