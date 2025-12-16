Premier Equipment Awards $2,000 CNC Scholarship To Valencia College Engineering Student

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gavin Sankar Selected as 2025 Scholarship Recipient in Continued Effort to Strengthen American Manufacturing Workforce

Altamonte Springs, Florida, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Equipment, the nation's largest used CNC machine dealer, announced today that Gavin Sankar has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship. Sankar, a mechanical engineering student at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, will receive $2,000 toward his continued education.









Student Gavin Sankar

The scholarship program, now in its second year, targets students pursuing careers in manufacturing, machining, and engineering fields. Premier Equipment established this initiative to address growing concerns about skilled labor shortages in American manufacturing and to invest directly in the next generation of machinists and engineers.

"Manufacturing has always been the backbone of this country, and we're at a critical point where we need talented young people stepping into these roles," said Tom Kohm, CEO of Premier Equipment." Gavin represents exactly the kind of driven student who will shape the future of our industry. His commitment to mechanical engineering and hands-on problem-solving stood out among a competitive pool of applicants."

Sankar was chosen from dozens of applicants based on interest in manufacturing technology, and a personal essay detailing his career aspirations. His coursework at Valencia College is focused on mechanical engineering -skills directly applicable to CNC machining and modern manufacturing operations.

"This scholarship means I can focus more on my studies and less on how I'm going to pay for them," said Sankar. "I grew up watching manufacturing shows and tinkering with machines. Getting support from a company like Premier Equipment tells me I'm on the right path."

The skilled trades gap remains a pressing challenge for U.S. manufacturers. According to industry reports, nearly 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030 due to retirements and insufficient new workforce entrants. Premier Equipment views educational investment as essential to reversing this trend.

"We sell CNC machines every day to shop owners who can't find enough qualified operators," Kohm added. "If we don't support students like Gavin now, those same shops will struggle even more in five or ten years. This isn't charity-it's an investment in our own industry's survival."

Applications for the 2026 Premier Equipment CNC Scholarship will open in Feb 2026. Students enrolled in manufacturing, machining, mechanical engineering, or related technical programs at accredited institutions are encouraged to apply.

About Premier Equipment

Premier Equipment is the largest used CNC machine dealer in the U.S., with new inventory added every hour. Our sales team brings over 120 years of combined experience across leading brands including Mazak, Mori Seiki, Okuma, Haas, Daewoo, Matsuura, Kitamura, and more.

Press inquiries

Premier Equipment



George Jones

...

(407) 786-2000

990 Sunshine Lane Altamonte Springs, FL 32714