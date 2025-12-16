Odisha Hosts First-Ever Pharma Summit, CM Mohan Majhi Unveils Pharma Policy 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday hailed the successful hosting of the state's first-ever Pharma Summit, calling it a historic step towards positioning Odisha as a major hub for pharmaceuticals and medical devices manufacturing.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said the summit witnessed participation from stakeholders across nearly 20 countries, reflecting growing global confidence in Odisha's industrial ecosystem. He announced the launch of a new Pharma Policy, 'Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025', along with focused initiatives covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and technical manufacturing.

CM Majhi also laid the foundation stone of a Pharma park and a Medical Device Park at Khordha as part of the state's long-term vision to strengthen healthcare manufacturing. The Chief Minister noted that Odisha played a significant role in medicine production during emergency situations, and the new initiatives would further enhance the state's contribution to India's healthcare sector.

He added that more than 40 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies have come forward to invest in Odisha, with several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Industries and Health Departments.

Investment proposals worth around Rs 25,000 crore have been received so far. The Chief Minister said ground-breaking for projects exceeding Rs 25,000 crore would take place in the coming days, particularly in the pharma and medical devices sectors.

It is noteworthy that on the occasion, a total of 45 MoUs worth Rs 6,263 crore were signed, which is likely to create 38,406 jobs in the state. Among these, 32 MoUs were signed for pharmaceuticals, 12 MoUs for medical devices, and one MoU for the proposal of a landmark industrial park.

Reiterating the government's commitment under the“Utkarsh Odisha” initiative, the Chief Minister said the state is steadily moving forward to become a preferred destination for investors, ensuring inclusive growth, industrial expansion, and large-scale employment generation.

In his address during the summit, CM Majhi also expressed confidence that in the coming years, Odisha's pharmaceutical sector will reach new heights.

He added that in terms of both quality and value, Odisha's pharmaceutical products will become the most attractive in the world, and the state will also gain recognition in the production of med-tech products.

The Chief Minister claimed that Odisha's pharmaceutical policy is among the best in the country.

The new pharma policy provides incentives for every aspect of the sector, including research, capital investment, infrastructure development, and employment generation.

“The state is fully prepared to provide everything that the pharmaceutical industry requires. Odisha's environment is completely industry-friendly. Everything necessary for industrial growth is available in the state,” said Majhi.