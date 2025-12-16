American Urological Association Announces 2026 Gallagher Health Policy Scholar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce that Sarah E. McAchran, MD, FACS, has been named the 2026 AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar.

The Gallagher Health Policy Scholar Program is a highly competitive, year-long initiative designed to prepare urologists for influential roles in health policy. Established in 2007 to honor former AUA Executive Director G. James Gallagher, the program provides scholars with immersive training and mentorship to strengthen their understanding of health policy and advocacy.

Each year, the program sponsors a scholar to attend national conferences and policy meetings, participate in a week-long health policy seminar for surgeons hosted by the American College of Surgeons, and engage in educational activities that deepen their knowledge of critical issues shaping urology care.

“Dr. McAchran exemplifies the leadership and vision the Gallagher Scholar Award recognizes,” said AUA Public Policy Council Chair Dr. Mark Edney.“Her extensive experience in clinical care, academic leadership, and advocacy, combined with her commitment to advancing equitable access and shaping health policy, makes her an outstanding choice for this prestigious honor.”

Dr. McAchran is an academic urologist and Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She serves as Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs and Faculty Development and Wellness in the Department of Urology and is Section Head of Urogynecology and Co-Medical Director of the Women's Pelvic Wellness Clinic at UW Health. Board-certified in Urology and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, she has led numerous initiatives to improve patient care, faculty development, and wellness. Her leadership extends nationally through roles such as North Central Section Representative to the AUA Public Policy Committee and member of the AUA State Advocacy Committee. She is a past president of the Wisconsin Urologic Society and has served on multiple AUA committees, including Women in Urology for the North Central Section.

Dr. McAchran has been recognized with the AUA Presidential Citation and the UW Health Physician Leadership Excellence Award and is a graduate of the AUA Leadership Program and Harvard's Leadership Development for Physicians in Academic Health Centers. She is deeply committed to education, mentorship, and policy advocacy.

“I am honored to be selected for the Gallagher Health Policy Scholarship,” said Dr. McAchran.“This opportunity will deepen my understanding of health policy and strengthen my ability to advocate for patients and advance urology as a specialty. I am passionate about ensuring equitable access to care, addressing legislative challenges that impact women's health, and shaping policies that support innovation and sustainability in our field. Through this program, I hope to amplify the voice of urologists in critical conversations and help build a future where policy aligns with the highest standards of patient care.”

