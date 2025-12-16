Daytrading Publishes Study Analyzing Thematic ETF Performance Over Full Market Cycle

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a financial information platform for individual investors, has released a new research study exploring the structural characteristics and historical behavior of thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across a five-year market cycle from 2019 to 2023.

The report provides a data-driven overview of how thematic ETFs - including those focused on innovation, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and other popular narratives - have interacted with broader market trends. The analysis covers periods of market acceleration, peak investor interest, and subsequent corrections, offering a comprehensive view of how these theme-driven instruments respond to different phases of sentiment and volatility.

According to the authors, the study highlights key considerations such as portfolio concentration, fee structures, and investor timing. It also explores the impact of late-cycle inflows and broader macroeconomic shifts on thematic fund performance. While the report does not offer investment advice, it aims to contribute to investor education by examining how thematic strategies differ from more diversified approaches.

The full study is available now and is intended for informational and educational purposes.

