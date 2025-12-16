New Insurance Rules Could Leave Crash Victims With No Money For Rehab- Warns Noohi Law

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Big changes are coming to Ontario auto insurance, and Noohi Law is warning drivers that a new "money-saving" rule might actually cost you a fortune if you get hurt. Starting in July 2026, the government is changing the order of who pays for your medical treatment after a car accident. This change is called "First Payer."Right now, if you have health benefits at work (like Sun Life or Manulife), you use those first. Your car insurance only pays after your work benefits run out.Under the new rules, your car insurance will pay first. While this sounds simpler, Noohi Law warns it creates a hidden trap."This sounds like a small change, but it is dangerous for everyday drivers," says Afshin Noohi. "Standard car insurance only gives you $65,000 for treatment. If your car insurance has to pay for everything from day one, that money will run out very fast. Once that $65,000 is gone, you could be left with nothing to pay for your long-term recovery."

The Problem: Your "Safety Net" is Gone

Think of your coverage like a savings account.

-The Old Way: Your work benefits paid the small bills (physio, massage, medication). This saved your big car insurance limit ($65,000) for serious needs later on.

-The New Way: Your car insurance pays for everything immediately. The "savings account" drains quickly.

-The Risk: You could run out of insurance money in just a few months. If you are still hurt and can't work, you will have no funds left to pay for care.

3 Ways Noohi Law Protects You

Because your basic insurance limits will run out faster, you need a lawyer who knows how to fight for more coverage. Noohi Law specializes in proving that an injury is "Catastrophic." If your injury is classified as catastrophic, your coverage limit jumps from $65,000 to $1 million. "In the past, you had a buffer. Now, that buffer is gone," says the firm. "If you are seriously hurt, the standard $65,000 isn't enough. You need a legal team that knows how to prove your case to unlock the $1 Million tier, so you don't get cut off from your treatment."

3 Steps to Protect Yourself

Noohi Law advises all drivers to take these steps before the changes hit:

1) Call your insurance broker: Ask to increase your "Medical and Rehab" limit. Increasing it to $1 Million often costs very little (sometimes less than a coffee a month).

2) Don't rely on work benefits: Understand that your workplace plan won't help you save on your auto insurance limits anymore.

3) Call a lawyer immediately if hurt: If you crash, call Noohi Law right away. We can track your spending to make sure you don't run out of money too soon.

About Noohi Law

Noohi Law is a trusted personal injury law firm in Toronto. We help people who have been hurt in car accidents, slip and falls, and other tragedies. We believe in simple, honest advice and fighting hard to get our clients the money they deserve.

Kathy Noohi

Founder & President | Senior Lawyer

Contact Information

For existing file-related inquiries, call: 416-907-7364

For new file inquiries, call: 647-557-6282

For new file inquiries, email...

For existing File Related inquiries, email....



This press release was published with the help of Nomadic Advertising