Rajasthan Govt's '72 Pc Promise Fulfilled' Claim A 'Deception': Lop Jully

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government, terming its two-year tenure a“complete failure” and challenged the Chief Minister for an open public debate at a time and place of his choosing.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Jully questioned the government's claim of having fulfilled 72 per cent of its manifesto promises, calling it a“72 per cent deception of the people of Rajasthan.”

He remarked that the Chief Minister had addressed the media for the first time in two years, which, according to him, reflected the government's seriousness towards public accountability.

Responding to recent remarks by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Jully said,“Tell me the place, time and day. I am ready to come for a debate wherever you call me.”

The Leader of the Opposition presented what he described as point-by-point evidence of the government's failure to deliver on 10 major promises made in the BJP manifesto.

On the Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jully said the government had promised Rs 12,000 annually but was providing only Rs 9,000, calling it a clear breach of promise.

He also alleged failure of the Jal Jeevan Mission, claiming that with the December 2025 deadline approaching, around 34 lakh households were still without tap water connections.

On the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said,“The promise of providing water to every household by 2025 (page 15) has failed. The December 2025 deadline is looming, and 34 lakh households are still without water. Against the target of 20 lakh connections this year, only 1.66 lakh connections have been provided in 8 months.”

On the school uniform scheme, he said that against the promise of Rs. 1200, only Rs. 600 is being given. Even in this, the government has discriminated by excluding poor children from the General, OBC, and EWS categories.

On government Jobs, he said, "Despite promising to fill all vacancies within a year, 1.25 lakh posts remain vacant in the education department alone."

The promise to open IIT/AIIMS-like institutions in every division has resulted only in renaming old institutions. Not a single new institution has been established, he added.

He said that even the promise to reduce VAT and match Gujarat and Haryana prices remains unfulfilled.

Rajasthan's public continues to pay high fuel prices, said Jully.

He further accused the government of abandoning promises related to the procurement of crops at MSP, including moong, urad, and ground.