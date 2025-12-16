Nextwhat Advertising Wins Exclusive ONEVASCO Contract As UAE OOH Market Surges On Premium Audience Demand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Leading Dubai media company NextWhat Advertising has secured the exclusive marketing rights for ONEVASCO. OneVasco hosts concierge services in close proximity to the world's largest visa application centre at Wafi City in Dubai., This marks one of the company's most significant portfolio additions as demand rises for high-dwell-time advertising environments in the UAE.

The visa centre receives more than seven hundred thousand visitors a year, a large share of them expatriate professionals, frequent travellers and families applying for visas across more than 40 destinations.“Unlike conventional outdoor formats, the venue offers extended dwell times – often ranging from 20 minutes to several hours – allowing brands prolonged exposure and deeper engagement with premium audiences,” said Mahesh Anchan, COO OneVasco.

The UAE's out-of-home (OOH) advertising market has rebounded in line with global trends. According to Grand View Research, the global digital OOH segment is projected to reach USD39.12 billion (Dh144 billion) by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% on the back of targeted, high-value screen networks and premium large-format locations.

The Middle East remains one of the fastest-growing regions, driven by tourism inflows, infrastructure investment and rising commuter mobility. The UAE's digital OOH market generated USD82.1 million (Dh301.5 million) in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD126.7 million (Dh465 million) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of about 7% as advertisers shift budgets toward measurable, context-rich placements over mass-reach roadside billboards.

Industry analysts say high-intent environments including airports, visa centres and immigration hubs now command premium pricing due to defined audience profiles and longer engagement times.

“This is not a mass-market advertising space; it is a cultural gateway,” said Tanvir Shah, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of NextWhat Advertising.“Visitors spend longer periods at the ONEVASCO Visa Centre, and they are in a reflective, aspirational mindset. These factors create one of the strongest engagement opportunities in Dubai today.”

Shah said the platform is particularly suited for luxury brands, travel and hospitality, banking, financial services and high-end retail – sectors that naturally align with the audience's travel planning and lifestyle aspirations.

Founded in 2021, NextWhat Advertising has expanded rapidly, operating more than 40 premium OOH locations across Dubai. Its portfolio includes high-impact sites in Business Bay, the Dubai Canal, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai World Trade Centre and the Al Khail corridor.

The company has secured multiple site exclusivities in strategic districts and has delivered major campaigns for Wizz Air, InsuranceMarket, Peace Homes Development and many major real estate developer brands.

“With the ONEVASCO Global partnership, our strategy remains unchanged: focus on rare, high-impact assets rather than scale for its own sake,” Shah added.“Our goal is to create meaningful visibility in the most influential spaces.”

Analysts expect the UAE's OOH industry to benefit from rising tourism, with Dubai's international visitor numbers projected to exceed 20 million by end-2025, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Digital OOH adoption – which accounts for about 36% of total OOH spending in the GCC, according to Mordor Intelligence – continues to rise as brands prioritise dynamic, high-resolution formats.

While according to GVR, the UAE in 2024 represented around 0.4% of the global digital OOH advertising market, remaining the fastest-growing country in the Middle East and Africa.

With Dubai's retail footfall and expatriate population expected to increase, analysts anticipate intensified competition for exclusive, long-dwell-time locations such as visa centres.