IPL 2026 Auction: Can Prasant Veer Fill Ravindra Jadeja's Shoes At CSK After A ₹14.2 Crore Buy?

Though Australian all-rounder Cameron Green grabbed headlines with a record INR 25.2 crore acquisition by the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian all-rounder, Prashant Veer, also made waves at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 14. The mini-auction has witnessed bidding wars among the franchises, with multiple teams competing fiercely for their targeted players to have them on the board ahead of the IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings entered the auction with a remaining purse of INR 43.4 crore and nine remaining slots to fill, aiming to strengthen their squad with a mix of experienced campaigners and young talents for the upcoming season of the IPL. The five-time IPL champions lost the bid to acquire Cameron Green after Kolkata Knight Riders outbid them in a fierce contest.

However, CSK continued their auction strategy by targeting other players, including Indian all-rounder Prasant Veer. The Chennai-based IPL franchise is fiercely bidding for the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder before eventually acquiring his services for INR 14.2 crore, the second buy for the team after Akeal Hosein in the mini-auction.

₹30 Lakh to ₹14.2 Crore: Prasant Veer's Unexpected Rise

Prasant Veer entered the auction as an uncapped Indian player at a base price of INR 30 lakh. As soon as the UP all-rounder's name was announced by the auctioneer, Mallika Sagar, Lucknow Super Giants raised the paddle first before Mumbai Indians joined the bid. After MI dropped, Chennai Super Kings engaged in a bidding war with LSG before Rajasthan Royals came into the picture.

When CSK, LSG, and RR were having intense bidding wars, Sunrisers Hyderabad triggered a dramatic escalation once the price reached INR 6.8 crore. CSK and SRH then went head-to-head in a fierce duel as Prasant's stocks crossed the INR 10 crore mark and continued to rise rapidly. After the bid touched INR 14.2 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad backed out, allowing Chennai Super Kings to secure Prasanth Veer's services with a record-breaking buy.

With an INR 14.2 crore acquisition by the CSK, Prasant Veer became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League, surpassing the previous record held by Avesh Khan when he was bought for around INR 10 crore.

Indian left-arm spinner, #PrashantVeer becomes the Joint uncapped player as @ChennaiIPL bag him for 14.2 Cr! #TATAIPLAuction 2026 | LIVE NOW twitter/5w4hlxtP8f

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2025

Prasant Veer attracting the interest of the franchises was expected, given his impressive performance in domestic cricket. The Uttar Pradesh all-rounder shot to fame with his brilliant show in the UP T20 League this year, where he aggregated 370 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 64.00, and picked 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.69 in 10 matches.

In the ongoing SMAT 2025, Prasant has scored 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and picked nine wickets at an average of 18.77 and an economy rate of 6.76 in seven matches, showing his all-round potential.

Is Prasant Veer the NextRavindra Jadeja?

After Ravindra Jadeja was traded, alongside Sam Curran, to the Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai Super Kings were left to void to fill an all-rounder void in both batting and bowling, making Prasant Veer a potential successor to provide balance with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

Though Jadeja brought years of experience, finishing ability, and exceptional fielding, Prasant Veer offers a younger, dynamic all-rounder who can grow into the role and fill the shoes left by Ravindra Jadeja in the coming years. Veer's acquisition of INR 14.2 crore by CSK appeared to be a long-term investment as the team is preparing to groom him into a player capable of carrying forward Ravindra Jadeja's role and impact in the squad for the coming years.

Prashant Veer from UP did well in the state T20 League. LSG going for him but @ChennaiIPL should have him. Ravindra Jadeja mould and future superstar

- Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 16, 2025

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the most influential players in the history of Chennai Super Kings, playing a pivotal role in the team's title-winning campaigns in 2018, 2021, and 2023, consistently contributing with the bat and ball while setting elite fielding standards and emerging as a core leader in the CSK setup.

During his time at CSK, Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 2198 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 28.54 and picked 143 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an economy rate of 7.63 in 186 matches.

Can Veer Fill Jadeja's Shoes?

As the Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of Prashant Veer for a record-breaking bid, the question is whether the UP all-rounder can realistically succeed or fill the shoes left by Ravindra Jadeja. One thing that is common between Veer and Jadeja is that both are left-handed all-rounders who contribute with the bat and operate as left-arm spin options.

Ravindra Jadeja's legacy at the CSK is defined by consistency, match-winning all-round performances, and impact in big moments, making his replacement a long-term challenge rather than an immediate expectation. However, the franchise's acquisition of Prashant for a record-breaking INR 14.2 crore reflects their confidence in his potential to develop into a long-term all-round asset rather than a replacement for Jadeja.

Prasanth Veer has just made his mark in domestic cricket with his performances in the UP T20 League and for Uttar Pradesh, and the IPL 2026 will be his biggest test as he steps into the spotlight at the highest level. Given his price tag, Prashant Veer is expected to play the entire season as a first-choice all-rounder and justify CSK's faith with consistent performances under pressure.

There is likely to be pressure on him as he steps into the shoes of Ravindra Jadeja, but Chennai Super Kings' management will hope he embraces the challenge and grows into the role rather than replacing Jadeja overnight.