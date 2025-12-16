Trump's Hatred Demonstrates Europe's Importance

MENAFN - Asia Times) When the American president, vice-president and sundry acolytes spend their time badmouthing and attacking Europe, the key question is not whether they are right or wrong, nor even how European leaders should respond.

The key question is why these self-described America Firsters take the trouble to rubbish countries far away on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. The answer is that Europe matters, despite all its frailties. We should take this unwanted attention as a compliment.

Europe matters, in fact, because of its strength, not the weakness that Trump accuses it of. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, European countries and institutions have provided nearly two-thirds of the military and financial aid received by Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker, and more than 95% of aid that has been pledged but so far unallocated.

The European Union's economy is eight times larger than Russia's, or ten times if you add the UK. They may not be as prosperous as they would like to be, but European countries can afford to keep on supporting Ukraine, which makes them an obstacle to an American administration that wants to remove the Ukraine war as an obstacle to its own desire to do business with Russia.

Certainly, European companies lag far behind American ones in most forms of digital technology. But another reason why Europe matters was shown by the disproportionately noisy and hostile reaction from Trump and Vance to the quite modest fine of 120 million euros (US$141.3 million) imposed by the EU on December 5 on Elon Musk's X for breaking the EU's transparency rules. Contrary to Vance's claim, this penalty was not an attack on free speech. It was simply a penalty for breaking the law.