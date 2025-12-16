403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Seabridge Gold Inc.: Announces today its intention to spin-out its wholly owned subsidiary, Seabridge Gold (NWT) Inc. which owns 100% of the Courageous Lake Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories. Following the spin-out, Valor Gold will be focused on advancing the Project through exploration, engineering and permitting. It is contemplated that Valor Gold shares would be distributed to Seabridge shareholders and listed on, at least, one major public stock exchange. Seabridge would continue focusing primarily on its KSM gold/copper project and its other exploration assets. Seabridge Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.77 at $40.03.
