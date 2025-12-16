Zelensky: Next Round Of Ukrainian-American Negotiations May Take Place In US Over Weekend

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, according to a Ukrinform correspondent. The briefing was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the Presiden t and rebroadcast by Ukrinform.

"Now, with all these reactions [referring to the reactions of European partners to the Ukrainian-American negotiations expressed in Berlin yesterday], I think that the American side will contact the Russian side, and after that there will be a meeting with Ukraine in the United States at the level of negotiating groups. I think that in the coming days, maybe over the weekend, maybe a little later," Zelensky said.

He also noted that the negotiations will take place in Miami.

"I will not be there, there will be negotiating teams. They will receive feedback from the Russians, I think, and will discuss several documents: security guarantees, economic recovery, and 20 points of the framework agreement," the president said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky previously stated that several rounds of negotiations took place yesterday in Berlin, during which five documents related to ending the war were discusse. Some of them are security guarantees, while others concern post-war recovery.