Over 17 Million Ukrainians Apply For Winter Support Program Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over 17 million Ukrainians have applied to receive 1,000. In particular, over 3.3 million applications have been submitted for children via Diia. 13 million Ukrainians have already received payments,” she wrote.

Svyrydenko noted that funds received through Diia can be used until the end of June next year for paying utilities, purchasing medicines, Ukrainian-made food products (excluding excise goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.

“The period for using funds via applications through Ukrposhta has been extended until the end of February 2026. Since last week, it has also become possible to use the funds in grocery chains. Applications can be submitted until December 24,” she added.

The Prime Minister also reminded that today and tomorrow are the final days to apply for UAH 6,500 for vulnerable social groups.

“In total, over 410,000 people have submitted applications for this payment. More than 272,000 citizens have already received it. The funds can be spent on medicines, clothing, and footwear within six months of receipt. We encourage everyone to apply through Diia or at Pension Fund offices,” she said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that targeted assistance continues for residents of frontline regions, helping families get through the winter period and cover basic needs.

Specifically, compensation of 100 kW of electricity per person per month is provided during the cold months.

“In November, over 309,000 families received it. The additional payment is credited automatically together with the monthly subsidy or housing and utilities benefit,” the Prime Minister noted.

Support of UAH 8,000 for firewood is also ongoing with the assistance of international partners. According to Svyrydenko, a total of more than 300,000 households will receive this aid.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity Tetiana Kirienko stated that as of December 9, Ukrainians had submitted 15.8 million applications for the Winter Support, whereas a total of approximately 14 million applications were received last year. However, the budget funds for payments will be sufficient for everyone.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram