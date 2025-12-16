Zelensky: Ukraine And Partners Considering Several Blocks Of Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have several security guarantee packages that are essential for Ukraine's security. And this is the Coalition of the Willing - this is what Europe can offer. There are other countries in the coalition, as I said, with different statuses and different constitutions – there is Canada, there is Japan, which are members of the coalition today. And I think that each of these countries will demonstrate their support, despite the fact that they are not in Europe," Zelensky said.

In addition, according to the President, bilateral security guarantees from the United States are of paramount importance.

"Number one is bilateral security guarantees from the United States of America – Article 5 like or Article 5 Mirror, as it is called. We have already worked out the details and are working on them. These must be strong security guarantees, not like Budapest or Minsk, but legally binding security guarantees that must be supported by the United States Congress," Zelensky emphasized.

Also, strong guarantees for Ukraine, according to him, are guarantees from the European Union.

"Strong guarantees for Ukraine are guarantees from the European Union - economic guarantees, first and foremost, security guarantees for Ukraine. And that means membership in the European Union. We view all this as a block of security guarantees and believe that if our partners are ready to support security guarantees for Ukraine, then our position is that our partners will support our membership in the European Union. I cannot say when, what other conditions there may be, but this is our framework understanding and, incidentally, that of many partners regarding security guarantees," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany, where, among other things, several rounds of negotiations with the American delegation on ending the war took place

Photo: OP