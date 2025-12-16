Azerbaijan Literature Foundation Preparing Neighbors'-Historied Fiction-Documentary Book

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The novel "Iravanda khal galmadi" (To beloved native Azerbaijani-resident of Yerevan) is being prepared for publication within the ongoing implementation of the Azerbaijan Literature Foundation's Western Azerbaijan in Works project, Trend reports via the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

The head of the foundation, writer Varis Yolchuyev, the novel shines a light on the takeover of Azerbaijani lands by Tsarist Russia at the dawn of the 19th century.

The novel uses important historical archival materials. The work, using the example of the Iravan khanate, expresses the consequences of this occupation, which led to material and moral deprivation, in particular the process of Tsarist Russia creating the Armenian state at the expense of the historical lands of Azerbaijan, in a highly artistic and aesthetic language. The calamity brought on by this national heartache is painted against the backdrop of the tough road traveled by two young souls who are head over heels for each other-Ulukhan and Seljan.

The book is intended for a wide readership.

The funding entity for the initiative is the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.