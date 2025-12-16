Tajikistan Set To Achieve Complete Energy Independence By 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The third unit of the Rogun Hydropower Plant in Tajikistan will be put into operation in 2027, and by September 2027, the country will achieve energy independence, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

This was announced by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on December 16 in his address to the Parliament.

According to the president, by 2027, Tajikistan will completely forget about electricity consumption limits.

"We have gone through difficult times; the winter of 2026 will be easier, and from 2027, we will forget about energy problems," said the president.

Rahmon also reported that currently, 18,600 workers and specialists are involved in the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant.

According to him, more than 60% of the construction work has already been completed.

"All the major and most costly works have been successfully completed," the president noted.

He added that in order to continue the construction, 9 billion somoni have been allocated from the state budget this year.

Additionally, Rahmon emphasized that the country's energy independence is being further strengthened by the modernization of the Nurek HPP and other existing hydropower plants, as well as the construction of solar power plants. Specifically, the country plans to produce 1500 kW of solar energy.

The president stated that with proper energy management, the country has sufficient production capacity to fully meet the needs of all consumers.

The Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP) in Tajikistan is a massive, partially completed hydroelectric project on the Vakhsh River, set to become Central Asia's largest power plant, featuring the world's tallest dam (335 m) for generating clean energy, boosting Tajikistan's economy, ensuring regional energy security, and mitigating floods and droughts. It's a multi-purpose facility designed to double Tajikistan's energy output, provide electricity to millions, and support regional power markets by exporting surplus power, especially to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, while managing water resources for irrigation.