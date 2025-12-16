Azerbaijan's Baku Designated As 2026 World Sports Capital

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Baku has officially been crowned the World Capital of Sport, as the baton has been passed from Monaco, putting the spotlight on Azerbaijan's capital as the host city for the year 2026, Trend reports.

On December 16, a formal signing ceremony for the World Capitals of Sport commemorative plaque took place, with government officials and representatives from the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES) in attendance, all gathered under one roof to mark the occasion.

The event brought together Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov, ACES President Gian Francesco Lupattelli, ACES Secretary General Hugo Alonso Castanon, former Minister of Education, Youth and Sports of the Principality of Monaco Isabelle Claude Aline Bonnal, and other dignitaries.

To note, the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES) is a non-profit association based in Brussels that annually awards the“Capital of Sport” title and other sport-related distinctions to cities across different continents. These titles are granted based on ethical principles and aim to promote social inclusion, psycho-physical well-being, and an improved quality of life. ACES is also an official partner of the European Commission's European Week of Sport and cooperates with UNESCO.