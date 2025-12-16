King, US Secretary Of Homeland Security Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

December 16 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II and US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem discussed on Tuesday ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and the United States.During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty emphasised the importance of building on the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, in order to serve mutual interests and achieve stability in the region.The King emphasised the importance of Jordan joining the Global Entry programme, which aims to expedite entry processing procedures to the United States for enrolled travellers who hold visas or permanent residence permits, noting that this reflects the depth of Jordan-US relations.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar, US Ambassador to Jordan James Holtsnider, and the accompanying US delegation attended the meeting.