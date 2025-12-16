Jordan Condemns Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee's Approval Of Bill Targeting UNRWA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 16 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the Israeli Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee's approval of a bill targeting the work and existence of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).The Ministry stated that the bill undermines UNRWA's ability to provide its vital humanitarian services, including provisions that allow for the confiscation of its property and prohibit the delivery of essential services to its facilities.Such measures constitute a blatant violation of international law and an infringement on the immunities and privileges of United Nations organisations.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reaffirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and strong condemnation of Israel's continued systematic campaign to restrict UNRWA and curtail its vital and irreplaceable role in providing services to Palestinian refugees across its five areas of operation, in accordance with its UN mandate.Majali warned against proceeding with the draft law, stressing that Israel's practices violate relevant international laws and agreements. He said these measures target the symbolic and legal significance of UNRWA, which embodies the right of Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation under international law.This, he added, represents a clear attempt to deprive the Palestinian people of their rights and essential services rights recognised by the international community and affirmed in relevant UN resolutions, particularly Resolution 194.He called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by taking immediate and effective action to pressure Israel and counter decisions and practices targeting UNRWA.He urged the provision of necessary protection for UNRWA's facilities, services and staff, as well as sustained political and financial support to ensure the agency can continue delivering its vital services to Palestinian refugees.