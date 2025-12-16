Jordan, US Announce Kingdom's Participation In Global Entry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 16 (Petra) – Jordan and the United States announced Jordan's participation in the Global Entry Programme, which provides expedited entry procedures for registered travelers upon arrival in the US.The announcement was made during an event held at the Prime Ministry, attended by Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya and US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.The Ministry of Interior announced that Jordan officially joined the Global Entry Programme, which allows approved travelers to use dedicated lanes and benefit from significantly reduced waiting times and expedited screening procedures at US airports.Under the programme, Jordanian citizens holding a valid US visa or permanent residency may apply through the US Trusted Traveler Programmes website.The application process includes submitting an online application and completing a personal interview at designated locations. Membership in the programme is valid for five years.The Global Entry Programme is administered by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as part of the Trusted Traveler Programme. Additional information on the programme's benefits and application procedures is available on the Ministry of Interior's website.On the sidelines of the event, Minister of Finance Abdul Hakim Shibli and Secretary Noem signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at facilitating trade between the two countries, reflecting the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US and their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.The memo based on applicable legislation, laws and policies in both countries, as well as the Mutual Customs Assistance Agreement signed in 2004. It seeks to enhance the security and safety of international supply chains and protect public safety through the exchange and analysis of shipping and transport data, contributing to national and economic security and facilitating the safe movement of goods within global supply chains.The event was attended by Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines Samer Majali; Chairman of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Saeed Darwazeh; Director General of the Customs Department Major General Ahmed Akalik; Jordanian Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar; and US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider.The US is one of Jordan's most important trading partners and the largest destination for Jordanian exports, which reached approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2024. The Ministers of Interior and Finance held talks with the US Secretary of Homeland Security on enhancing cooperation in several fields in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.