NEW YORK, USA - Dec 16, 2025 - Popular American surveys publication, The Netizens Report Magazine, released its year-end edition today, continuing its annual tradition of recognizing the year's most influential celebrities globally and regionally. The rankings are based on months of fan-driven surveys and voting.

The 2025 edition includes a dual cover with Zhang Zhehan, named Asian Celebrity of the Year 2025, and conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk, recognized as Man of the Year 2025. Zhang led the global poll by a significant margin, while Kirk's selection reflects his influence in political commentary and youth engagement this year.

The magazine also announced regional Celebrity of the Year winners across Asia:



Asian Celebrity of the Year: Zhang Zhehan

Turkish Celebrity of the Year: Gökberk Yildirim

Chinese Celebrity of the Year: Zhang Zhehan

Korean Celebrity of the Year: Kim Soo-hyun

Japanese Celebrity of the Year: Sho Hirano Thai Celebrity of the Year: Faye Peraya



The awards are based on voting that drew hundreds of millions of ballots from fans worldwide.

A magazine spokesperson said: "Each year, we recognize talent and the connection between celebrities and their fans, while also highlighting important voices in public conversation. This edition reflects the diversity and energy of 2025 in entertainment and culture."

The edition includes interviews, Top 20 rankings, and profiles of the winners and their achievements in 2025.







Times Square Celebration in New York

On December 21, The Netizens Report Magazine held a promotional event in Times Square to celebrate the Asian Celebrity of the Year 2025 winner and Top 20 finalists. The display featured LED screens showing portraits of the winners, along with a truck parade through Manhattan.

The billboards showcased Zhang Zhehan and other finalists including Gökberk Yildirim, Kim Soo-hyun, Sho Hirano, Justin de Dios, Stell Ajero, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, Park Jimin, and others from the Top 20. Crowds gathered to photograph the displays.

Promotional trucks with images of the finalists drove through Manhattan during the event.

"This event was our way of celebrating these achievements and recognizing the support from fans around the world," a spokesperson said. "Asian celebrities had a strong year in 2025, and Times Square was a fitting venue to mark that."

The event generated discussion online, with fans sharing photos and videos on social media.

The full Asian Celebrity of the Year 2025 results and related content are available in The Netizens Report Magazine's year-end edition, in print and online.