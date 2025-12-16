Lusail International Circuit Achieves FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) received Three-Star Environmental Accreditation from the FIA – its highest level of recognition for environmental performance.

LIC stands out as the world's only venue to hold FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation that hosts Formula 1, MotoGP, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Leading up to this achievement, the fourth edition of the Formula 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX prominently featured sustainability, accessibility, and community engagement.

The circuit showcased its dedication to environmental stewardship, fan welfare, and local economic growth through impactful and measurable initiatives.

These efforts are consistent with both Qatar's National Vision 2030 and F1's overarching global sustainability commitments. This dedication was further acknowledged with a certificate from Earthna, recognizing LIC's support and partnership in the 10th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week 2025.

Preparations began months before with the QatarGP Educational Tour, introducing more than 1000 students from schools and universities across Qatar to motorsport operations.

LIC staff also planted mangroves at Al Thakhira to boost coastal biodiversity, while partnerships with institutions such as the University of Doha for Science and Technology provided additional internship opportunities in key areas. Beyond students, LIC engaged motorsport and health enthusiasts throughout the year with on-track activities, including free training sessions (Mix Training Days) that averaged more than 300 participants each day to promote wellness and community involvement.

Carrying forward with the same theme, LIC integrated eco-friendly landscape and design, featuring 2,500 native trees, 30,000 drought resistant plants and shrubs, 20,000 square meters of ground coverage and 10,000 sqM of roof top coverage.

The circuit continued the expansion of green spaces and the total green coverage at the facility is expected to double by 2027.

Real time monitoring systems that log multiple parameters including air quality, noise levels, and weather conditions have been set up throughout the circuit to track & analyze the data, and make informed decisions on enhancements.

Renewable Energy systems remained central with a 1.23 megawatt rooftop solar array producing 3 million kilowatt hours annually, solar powered lights for paths and parking, and hybrid generators for powering the event.

The circuit's fleet followed suit by predominantly using electric vehicles, including buggies, fan shuttles, operational vehicles, waste trucks, and forklifts, supported by four EV charging stations. Additionally, 100% of the shuttles operating between the Metro station and the circuit were electric. Energy-efficient LED lighting and an LED-based AV display wall further reduced the carbon footprint.

During the Grand Prix, accessibility took center stage. In the FanZone, a dedicated sensory room provided a calm space for visitors with diverse learning needs, while for the first time in F1, a commentary booth was adapted to offer families with specific needs comfortable seating and prime track views.

A customized pit walk further extended this inclusivity, engaging about 25 students with additional learning needs in a guided exploration of the garages. Additional amenities rounded out the setup, from free water refill stations and hydration stations dispensing water in 100% recycled rPET bottles to mobility points with wheelchair assistance and information desks stocked with complimentary sun cream.

Community involvement also reached new heights during the Grand Prix, as 665 volunteers from 107 nationalities, 66% male and 34% female, played key roles in operations.

The Sustainability Volunteers Team engaged fans in interactive activities to promote eco-responsibility. Initiatives included guiding waste disposal, "Guess the Right Bin" games, and demonstrations on recyclables versus organics. The "Be clean. Keep your environment clean. Go Green with Lusail" message resonated through fun interactions.

Transportation stayed eco friendly and inclusive, with complimentary electric shuttles and metro access available to ticket holders, staff, volunteers, and interns. This initiative resulted in a significant increase in passenger numbers for low carbon transport options like the metro and free shuttles, with more than 62,000 fans using the service in the 3 day period.

The circuit implemented advanced waste management measures to reduce the environmental impact of waste generation at source and throughout handling processes.

This was achieved by digitalising ninety percent of tickets, avoiding 2.5 metric tons of CO2.

Event banners were recycled into tote bags, food waste was turned into compost via BioBins, and a 100% recycled paper option was offered for printing. LIC banned single use plastics entirely while crafting Fan Zone seating from repurposed pallets, timber, and materials from previous events.

Seven dedicated segregation areas, monitored through a real time dashboard, streamlined sorting for maximum efficiency. These efforts contributed to an impressive 86.6% recycling segregation rate for the event, in line with the Qatar national vision targets.

A 95% reduction in surplus food wastage compared to last year was achieved through improved planning and more effective surplus food management at events. The remaining surplus non-perishable supplies, totalling 400 kg, were donated to families in need through the local partner Wa'hab.

Recycling stations built from repurposed wood, along with hands-on art activities where fans created pieces from recycled bottles, actively encouraged participation and raised awareness about reuse. Fans were rewarded for trash pickup and sorting with gifts, stickers, and badges.

Children enjoyed hands-on recycling games and "Spin the Wheel" quizzes on sustainability, winning prizes. All these efforts combined inspired thousands to adopt greener habits, proving sustainability can be engaging and rewarding.

Through these measures, LIC reduced its environmental impact while enhancing fan experiences. Post-event data indicates a significant increase in fan uptake of public transport-up to a 15% rise compared to last year-alongside higher waste diversion rates and increased use of renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Together, these improvements contributed to a measurable reduction in the per-capita carbon footprint of the event. Lusail International Circuit continues to build on its 2024's achievements, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable motorsport.