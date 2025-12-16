Job Offer: Private Personal Assistant To The Founder And Chairman (Fully Remote)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

APO Group is hiring a Private Personal Assistant to the Founder and Chairman (fully remote).

Mission:

To provide seamless, proactive, and highly discreet support to the Principal ( ) and his family, enabling them to maximize their efficiency, focus on their priorities, and maintain an optimal work-life balance. The ideal PPA will act as a strategic partner, gatekeeper, and problem-solver, managing private affairs with impeccable organization and utmost confidentiality.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Executive & Administrative Support:



Manage complex and dynamic calendars, including scheduling, rescheduling, and prioritizing appointments across multiple time zones.

Coordinate extensive domestic and international travel itineraries, including flights, ground transportation, accommodations, and visa processing. Handle confidential correspondence and information with integrity.

2. Personal & Lifestyle Management:



Manage all aspects of personal and family scheduling, including social engagements, medical appointments, and family activities.

Oversight and management of household staff (e.g., housekeepers, chefs, drivers) and vendors.

Coordinate personal projects. Plan and execute private events, from intimate dinners to large-scale gatherings.

3. Financial & Project Coordination:



Assist with personal budgeting, expense tracking, and reconciliation of accounts.

Manage invoices, bill payments, and financial record-keeping with a high degree of accuracy.

Liaise with financial advisors, accountants, lawyers, and other professional consultants on behalf of the Principal. Lead or support personal special projects from conception to completion.

Ideal Candidate Profile:



Experience: 5+ years of experience as a Personal Assistant, Executive Assistant, or similar role supporting high-net-worth individuals or C-level executives.

Discretion & Trustworthiness: Unquestionable integrity and a proven ability to handle sensitive information with the utmost confidentiality. A signed NDA will be required.

Proactive Problem-Solver: Anticipates needs before they arise and takes initiative to resolve issues swiftly and efficiently. Possesses a "can-do" attitude and grace under pressure.

Exceptional Communicator: Exemplary verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to interact professionally with a wide range of individuals, from family members to high-profile contacts.

Tech-Savvy: High proficiency with productivity suites (Microsoft Office), communication tools (Teams, Zoom), and comfort with learning new software and smart home systems.

Organizational Mastery: Superior time-management and organizational skills with an impeccable attention to detail. Ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities seamlessly. Flexibility: Willingness to work outside standard business hours and be available via phone for urgent matters. Ability to travel as needed.

The job is fully remote.

Compensation:

EUR 3,000/month gross (£2,600), paid by the company.

Please note that the selected candidate will be required to register as a freelancer (self-employed) or under an equivalent independent status in her country of residence, and will be responsible for managing her own local taxes and social contributions.

APPLICATIONS must be submitted by 15 January 2026 using this form:

Company Description:

Founded in 2007, APO Group is a leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We specialize in elevating the reputation of organizations across Africa, leveraging our deep-rooted African expertise and global perspective. Awarded for excellence and innovation, our clientele includes global giants such as Emirates, Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Emirates, the UNDP, the WHO, and Coca-Cola. With teams in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent, focusing on reshaping narratives about Africa and bringing inspiring African stories to a global audience.