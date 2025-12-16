Giordano's Celebrates Chicago Sports History With“Da Pizza,” A Limited-Edition Pie Honoring The City's Legendary 1985 Champs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Chicago-style favorite returns to glory with a pizza packed with hometown flavor, available Dec. 16 through Feb. 9

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano's, Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza brand, is commemorating the 40th anniversary of the historic 1985 football season with the launch of Da Pizza, a limited-edition creation inspired by the city's most unforgettable championship team. Loaded with pork and beef meatballs, pepperoni, and giardiniera, Da Pizza is a bold, hearty tribute to a team that defined Chicago in the 1980s.

Available beginning Tuesday, Dec. 16 through Feb. 9, Da Pizza can be ordered in Giordano's famous Stuffed Deep Dish, Traditional Thin Crust, or the new Tavern-Style. For dine-in guests, the deep-dish“'85 Style” features a special touch, the number 85 stenciled in parmesan cheese on top, paying homage to the historic year for the city's hometown heroes.

Adding to the celebration, Giordano's has teamed up with Chicago tight end Cole Kmet for a social collaboration inspired by the iconic number. Kmet, who proudly wears No. 85, will help bring the limited-edition pizza to life across social media.

“Chicago's love for football and pizza runs deep, and we wanted to create something that celebrates both,” said Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano's.“Da Pizza captures the heart of that championship spirit - it's indulgent, bold, and 100 percent Chicago.”

Crafted by Giordano's culinary team, Da Pizza layers the city's favorite flavors of rich meatballs, spicy giardiniera, and classic pepperoni for a game-day-ready bite that's both nostalgic and delicious.“I've created this pizza with Chicago football fans in mind,” said Jesse Harris, Executive Chef of Giordano's.“It is the perfect match for your playoff catering needs.”

For more than 50 years, Giordano's has been“the 1 for Chicago-style pizza,” known for its legendary stuffed deep dish, handcrafted crusts, and commitment to quality. With“Da Pizza”, the brand continues its tradition of celebrating the city's most iconic moments through unforgettable food.

Da Pizza is available for dine-in, carryout, and delivery at participating Giordano's locations across Chicagoland. Da Pizza is also available to ship nationwide. Pre-order online, shipped frozen, and ready to bake, available in packs of 2, 4, and 6.

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano's has been consistently recognized as Chicago's Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano's on Instagra, Faceboo, and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit .

