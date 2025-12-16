Quadbridge Supports Local Food Banks Across North America Through Holiday Donations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Quadbridge is proud to continue its annual tradition of supporting communities across North America through charitable donations to local food banks on behalf of its employees and clients. These contributions reflect the company's appreciation for the partnerships that make it possible to build tomorrow's solutions together.

Quadbridge's holiday giving initiative reinforces its broader focus on community impact. As demand for food assistance continues to rise, the company aims to support organizations that are making a difference.

“This time of year is a meaningful reminder of the importance of community,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge.“Our team is passionate about this initiative and takes pride in supporting the organizations that help families every day.”

These holiday donations are part of Quadbridge's year-round commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. Throughout the year, the company supports initiatives that promote learning, leadership, and lasting impact – from scholarship programs and student engagement to the sponsorship of professional development for IT leaders. Together, these efforts reinforce Quadbridge's long-term commitment to community and shared progress.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a top-tier North American IT solutions provider, trusted by mid-market businesses across industries to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and scale with confidence. With strategic consulting, hands-on services, and long-term support, Quadbridge empowers customers to build tomorrow's solutions today. Learn more at quadbridge.