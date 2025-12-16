INVL Baltic Farmland Investor's Calendar For 2026

27 February – 1 March 2026 – audited financial reports and annual management report; 19 May 2026 – preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2026; 18 August 2026 – semi-annual management report of 2026; 17 November 2026 – preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2026.

