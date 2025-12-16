Primohoagies Covers Adoption Fees To Help Dogs Find Forever Homes Before The Holidays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, PrimoHoagies is proud to partner with Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center to help dogs find the loving homes they deserve. As part of this initiative, PrimoHoagies will generously sponsor adoption fees for all large dogs at Homeward Bound from Tuesday, December 16 through Sunday, December 21, 2025.

With the holidays approaching, PrimoHoagies hopes to shine a light on the urgent need for adopters-especially for large dogs-who often wait the longest for their forever families. Over the past three years, Homeward Bound has experienced a 34% increase in dog intake, resulting in more than 400 additional lost and homeless dogs entering the shelter in 2025 compared to 2022.

“The holidays are about giving back, and giving back has always mattered to me,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President, and CEO of PrimoHoagies.“This season, we're honored to partner with a local dog shelter to support the incredible work they do year-round-helping give every dog a safe place, a second chance, and the loving home they deserve.”

This initiative marks PrimoHoagies' first year sponsoring pet adoption fees, expanding its long-standing commitment to holiday giving. Traditionally centered around PrimoCares, the brand's annual program focused on gifting children in need during the holidays, PrimoHoagies is proud to broaden its impact this season by also supporting animal welfare and helping dogs find loving homes.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, an open-admission shelter, plays a vital role in caring for homeless animals across the region. All dogs available for adoption through this sponsorship are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated, ensuring they are ready to join their new families.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is located at 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ and will be open for adoptions Tuesday–Thursday from 11:00 AM–5:00 PM and Friday–Sunday from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM during the sponsorship period.



This adoption sponsorship applies to large dogs only; small dogs, cats, and kittens are not included.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies. PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the third consecutive year in a row, the Best Sandwich Shop in America by USA Today.

