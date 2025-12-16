Indiamaldives Joint Military Exercise 'EKUVERIN' Concludes Successfully In Thiruvananthapuram

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (IANS) The India–Maldives joint military exercise 'EKUVERIN' concluded successfully on Tuesday with a joint validation exercise, marking the culmination of two weeks of intensive training aimed at enhancing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism capabilities of the two forces, an official statement said.

The bilateral exercise, conducted between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF), was held at Thiruvananthapuram and focused on operations in contemporary and sub-conventional operational environments.

The closing validation phase was witnessed by Indian Army's Major General R.D. Sharma from the Indian Army and the MNDF's Brigadier General Abdulla Ibrahim, along with senior officers and observer delegations from both countries.

Exercise EKUVERIN was designed to strengthen interoperability, operational synergy and tactical coordination between the two militaries.

During the training period, troops from both sides undertook a wide range of activities, including cordon and search operations, room intervention drills, reflex firing, close-quarter battle techniques, and small team tactics.

These drills were aimed at improving speed, precision and effectiveness in counter-terror operations.

A key highlight of the exercise was the emphasis on amphibious operations, intelligence-led missions and joint planning under dynamic and challenging operational conditions. Personnel also rehearsed real-time decision-making processes, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly to evolving threat scenarios.

Training modules included handling of explosives, demolition techniques, advanced fieldcraft and securing sensitive installations.

The final validation exercise successfully tested and confirmed all laid-down training objectives, demonstrating a high level of coordination and professionalism among the participating contingents.

Senior officers from both sides expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise and commended the troops for their dedication and operational competence.

Exercise EKUVERIN once again underscored the strong defence partnership between India and the Maldives.

It reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to deepen professional military cooperation and contribute to peace, stability and security in the strategically significant Indian Ocean Region.