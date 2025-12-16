NFR Undertakes Proactive Measures To Enhance Freight Operations & Customer Interface

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Dec 16 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook a series of proactive initiatives aimed at strengthening customer interface and augmenting freight revenue during the month of November, officials said on Tuesday.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that these measures are focused on improving logistics efficiency, expanding cargo handling facilities and ensuring seamless movement of freight to support regional industrial and commercial growth.

As part of these efforts, Rangapani station under Katihar Division in Bihar has been opened for handling outward and inward Indented Parcel Train traffic as well as Parcel Cargo Express Train services with effect from November 4, until further advice.

In another customer-oriented move, Langting station under Lumding Division in Assam has been opened for handling outward Bamboo traffic with effect from November 21, facilitating better market access for local produce and allied industries.

Under the Business Development Unit (BDU) initiative, NFR recorded substantial freight movement during November 2025. A total of 2,035 wagons of stone chips were booked under Lumding Division from multiple locations like Molvom in Nagaland, Panchgram, Bihara in Assam, etc, to various destinations like Jirania in Tripura, Sairang in Mizoram, New Tinsukia in Assam, etc, generating freight revenue of approximately Rs 8.15 crore during the month.

Additionally, under the BDU initiative, 1,136 wagons of cement were booked under the Lumding Division during November 2025.

The traffic moved from important loading points such as Tetelia, Lanka and Salchapra to major destinations including Khongsang railway station in Manipur, Sairang in Mizoram and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, generating freight revenue of approximately Rs 4.77 crore.

Further, under the BDU initiative, 1,086 wagons of POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants) traffic were booked under Lumding Division, contributing approximately Rs 4.41 crore to freight revenue during November 2025.

Sharma said that the Northeast Frontier Railway continues to focus on enhancing its freight services and customer interface through targeted initiatives and business-friendly measures.

Through sustained efforts and customer-centric solutions, NFR remains committed to providing efficient, reliable and competitive freight transportation while contributing significantly to the regional logistics and supply chain ecosystem, the NFR CPRO said.

The NFR operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.