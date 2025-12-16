Rocky Shore Identifies Higher Gold Grades Within Recently Acquired Gold Deposits At Its Gold Anchor Project In Newfoundland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (“ Rocky Shore” or the“ Company”) (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that ongoing data compilation at its recently optioned Mosquito Hill and recently acquired Reid gold deposits (see news releases dated December 12, 2025 and December 2, 2025) has identified thick, higher-grade gold intervals within both deposits' mineralized envelopes from historical drill logs. Both porphyry-controlled gold deposits are at surface and are open along strike and at depth and adjoin the Company's 100% owned Gold Anchor Project. They are strategically adjacent to Rocky Shore's 11-kilometre-long Lane Pond Gold Target; a structurally-controlled high-grade gold target associated with the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor. The Gold Anchor Project is located within an emerging gold district in central Newfoundland, hosts the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor, two porphyry-controlled gold deposits and numerous structurally controlled untested gold targets (see maps 1 and 2). Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented,“Persistent higher-grade gold intervals throughout a thick centre core at both porphyry-controlled gold deposits is a significant first step in understanding additional potential at both deposits. We will continue to release news from our ongoing compilation program throughout the coming months. Additionally, we are excited to initiate our inaugural winter drill program at our high-grade structurally-controlled Lane Pond Gold Target in Q1 2026. With gold prices near all-time highs, a strong treasury, growth potential at both porphyry-controlled gold deposits and commencement of our first drill program targeting structurally-controlled gold targets, Rocky Shore is well positioned in 2026 to continue to deliver value creation opportunities at our Gold Anchor Project.” Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit Historical Drill Highlights include:

2.21 g/t gold over 35.00 m including 3.00 g/t gold over 5.00m (HX06-16)

0.67 g/t gold over 103.35 m including 7.56 g/t gold over 1.00 m (HX07-20)

0.50 g/t gold over 110.00 m including 1.52 g/t gold over 10.00 m (HX10-50)

0.78 g/t gold over 68.00 m including 1.02 g/t gold over 30.00 m (HX10-47)

0.46 g/t gold over 115.04 m including 1.18 g/t gold over 10.45 m (HX10-58)

0.74 g/t gold over 60.60 m including 1.05 g/t gold over 25.85 m (HX10-53)

0.66 g/t gold over 56.00 m including 1.54 g/t gold over 7.00 m (HX06-13)

0.60 g/t gold over 57.45 m including 1.37 g/t gold over 15.80 m (HX07-22)

1.68 g/t gold over 20.20 m including 4.16 g/t gold over 4.00 m (HX07-24)

0.56 g/t gold over 82.50 m including 2.54 g/t gold over 3.00m (HX10-52)

0.70 g/t gold over 62.00 m including 1.00 g/t gold over 24.00 m (HX10-55)

1.10 g/t gold over 28.60 m including 2.27 g/t gold over 6.70 m (HX06-01)

0.42 g/t gold over 73.70 m including 1.38 g/t gold over 5.00 m (HX07-23) 0.65 g/t gold over 47.60 m including 2.32 g/t gold over 6.00 m (HX06-06)

Reid Gold Deposit Historical Drill Highlights include:

0.71 g/t gold over 88.04 m including 1.15 g/t gold over 36.06 m (BO-11-24)

0.54 g/t gold over 101.08 m including 1.00 g/t gold over 19.75 m (BO-09-20)

0.83 g/t gold over 59.80 m including 1.07 g/t gold over 15.60 m (BO-04-15)

1.10 g/t gold over 41.40 m including 1.90 g/t gold over 6.00 m (BO-03-6)

0.76 g/t gold over 52.10m including 1.05 g/t gold over 14.04 m (BO-09-19)

1.48 g/t gold over 25.45 m including 3.62 g/t gold over 7.80 m (BO-11-25)

0.96 g/t gold over 36.10 m including 2.20 g/t gold over 4.60 m (BO-03-3)

1.27 g/t gold over 20.45 m including 3.89 g/t gold over 5.75 m (BO-09-17) 1.60 g/t gold over 20.00 m including 2.20 g/t gold over 10.60 m (BO-03-3)

Tables 1 and 2 below outline summaries of all drill hole composites from the Mosquito Hill and Reid gold deposits . Tables 3 and 4 below contain the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits drill hole collar coordinates.





Map 1: Emerging Gold District, Significant Claim Owners, Major Fault Lines,

Gold Deposits and Gold Targets

Map 2: Gold Anchor Local Geology, Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and Lane Pond Gold Target HISTORICAL RESOURCES Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit The Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit is classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. Previous owners, Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation, filed a National Instrument 43-101 (“ NI 43-101”) technical report in 2010 for the Mosquito Hill Zone, which disclosed the following historical resource estimates using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off.

Indicated Mineral Resource: 11,180,000 tonnes @ 0.55 g/t gold = 196,257 gold ounces Inferred Mineral Resource: 38,760,000 tonnes @ 0.46 g/t gold = 569,496 gold ounces

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates on the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below. Reid Gold Deposit The historical Reid Gold Deposit is classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. In 2013, Golden Dory Resources Corp. filed an NI 43-101 report for the Reid Zone which disclosed the following historical mineral resource estimate using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off. Inferred Mineral Resource: 9,570,000 tonnes @ 0.56 g/t gold = 173,000 gold ounces

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate on the Reid Gold Deposit as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resource. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below. Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit Area Historical Drill Intervals Fifty-three (53) shallow drill holes totalling 8,056.28 metres were completed within the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit between 2006 and 2010. Drill interval summary composites are outlined in Table 1 below. Bold text represents significant drill intervals bulleted on first page of the press release. Drill intervals are down-the-hole intervals and not true thickness.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Deposit

Name/Area HX06-01 5.90 34.50 28.60 1.10 Mosquito Hill including 5.90 12.60 6.70 2.27 Mosquito Hill HX06-02 4.60 42.35 37.75 0.67 Mosquito Hill including 4.60 12.00 7.40 1.85 Mosquito Hill HX06-03 33.15 36.15 3.00 1.05 Mosquito Hill HX06-04 39.25 54.05 14.80 0.43 Mosquito Hill HX06-05 28.15 70.00 41.85 0.46 Mosquito Hill HX06-06 27.15 74.75 47.60 0.65 Mosquito Hill including 27.15 33.15 6.00 2.32 Mosquito Hill HX06-07 91.40 07.30 15.90 0.42 Mosquito Hill HX06-08 79.75 112.45 32.70 0.22 Mosquito Hill HX06-09 85.50 95.50 10 0.73 Mosquito Hill HX06-10 117.00 128.35 11.55 0.77 Mosquito Hill HX06-11 96.00 115.75 19.75 0.32 Mosquito Hill HX06-12 91.00 101.00 10.00 0.33 Mosquito Hill HX06-13 10.00 66.00 56.00 0.66 Mosquito Hill including 56.00 63.00 7.00 1.54 Mosquito Hill HX06-16 115.00 150.00 35.00 2.21 Mosquito Hill including 145.00 150.00 5.00 3.00 Mosquito Hill HX06-19 88.00 97.50 9.50 0.26 Mosquito Hill HX07-20 87.85 191.20 103.35 0.67 Mosquito Hill including 139.30 140.30 1.00 7.56 Mosquito Hill HX07-22 108.80 166.25 57.45 0.60 Mosquito Hill including 145.50 161.30 15.80 1.37 Mosquito Hill HX07-23 103.20 176.90 73.70 0.42 Mosquito Hill including 103.20 108.20 5.00 1.38 Mosquito Hill HX07-24 139.30 159.50 20.20 1.68 Mosquito Hill including 144.30 148.30 4.00 4.16 Mosquito Hill HX08-25 198.00 208.35 10.35 0.37 Mosquito Hill HX08-26 174.60 202.75 28.15 0.39 Mosquito Hill HX08-27 105.00 117.10 9.00 0.50 Mosquito Hill HX08-28 133.00 136.00 3.00 1.23 Mosquito Hill HX08-29 105.40 125.40 20.00 0.84 Mosquito Hill HX08-30 42.00 48.00 6.00 0.92 Mosquito Hill HX08-31 195.50 212.00 16.50 0.55 Mosquito Hill HX08-32 146.48 164.00 17.52 0.38 Mosquito Hill HX08-33 122.72 161.40 38.68 0.57 Mosquito Hill HX08-34 123.44 133.62 10.18 0.52 Mosquito Hill HX09-35 139.54 153.04 13.50 0.64 Mosquito Hill HX09-37 122.05 155.85 30.80 0.51 Mosquito Hill HX09-38 77.12 154.61 77.49 0.38 Mosquito Hill HX09-39 37.62 142.62 44.05 0.21 Mosquito Hill HX09-40 31.91 45.83 13.92 0.50 Mosquito Hill HX09-41 16.46 51.00 34.54 0.31 Mosquito Hill HX09-42 41.85 56.88 15.03 0.43 Mosquito Hill HX09-43 51.30 58.04 6.74 0.54 Mosquito Hill HX09-44 59.96 95.39 35.43 0.42 Mosquito Hill HX09-45 82.43 87.63 5.20 0.75 Mosquito Hill HX09-46 74.32 105.88 31.56 0.37 Mosquito Hill HX10-47 77.00 145.00 68.00 0.78 Mosquito Hill including 78.00 108.00 30.00 1.02 Mosquito Hill HX10-48 97.41 128.00 30.59 0.64 Mosquito Hill HX10-49 92.00 124.00 32.00 0.54 Mosquito Hill HX10-50 91.00 201.00 110.00 0.50 Mosquito Hill including 91.00 101.00 10.00 1.52 Mosquito Hill HX10-51 37.45 42.47 7.72 1.16 Mosquito Hill HX10-52 72.50 155.00 82.50 0.56 Mosquito Hill including 102.00 120.00 18.00 1.01 Mosquito Hill HX10-53 149.10 209.70 60.60 0.74 Mosquito Hill including 165.50 191.35 25.85 1.05 Mosquito Hill HX10-54 47.95 69.25 21.30 0.36 Mosquito Hill HX10-55 212.00 274.00 62.00 0.70 Mosquito Hill including 218.00 242.00 24.00 1.00 Mosquito Hill HX10-56 42.00 46.13 4.13 0.66 Mosquito Hill HX10-58 210.00 325.04 115.04 0.46 Mosquito Hill including 210.00 220.45 10.45 1.18 Mosquito Hill HX10-59 261.88 271.04 9.16 1.18 Mosquito Hill HX10-60 256.94 261.80 4.86 0.63 Mosquito Hill



Table 1: Drill Hole Summary Composite Intervals for the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit

Reid Gold Deposit Area Historical Drill Intervals

Twenty-one (21) shallow drill holes in 4,698.88 metres were completed within the Reid Gold Deposit between 2003 and 2011. Drill hole interval composites are highlighted in Table 2 below. Bold text represents significant drill intervals bulleted on first page of the press release. Drill intervals are down-the-hole intervals and not true thickness.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Length (m) Gold

(g/t) Deposit

Name/Area BO-03-1 17.60 19.20 1.60 1.87 Reid BO-03-2 81.20 102.70 21.50 1.10 Reid including 96.70 102.70 6.00 1.60 Reid BO-03-3 78.80 98.80 20.00 1.60 Reid including 82.30 93.40 10.60 2.20 Reid and 116.10 152.20 36.10 0.96 Reid including 143.40 148.00 4.60 2.20 Reid BO-03-4 83.50 95.60 12.10 0.57 Reid BO-03-5 8.10 11.00 2.90 1.10 Reid BO-03-6 51.50 92.90 41.40 1.10 Reid including 53.00 59.00 6.00 1.9 Reid BO-04-15 56.30 116.10 59.80 0.83 Reid including 78.20 110.10 31.90 1.07 Reid and 165.40 171.50 6.10 1.74 Reid and 226.30 227.30 1.00 6.15 Reid BO-09-16 133.05 153.50 20.45 1.27 Reid including 147.75 153.50 5.75 3.89 Reid BO-09-18 59.27 63.40 4.13 1.19 Reid BO-09-19 79.90 132.00 2.10 0.76 Reid including 110.00 124.04 14.04 1.05 Reid BO-09-20 17.18 118.26 101.08 0.54 Reid including 66.80 86.55 19.75 1.00 Reid BO-09-21 68.00 104.95 36.95 0.36 Reid BO-09-22 122.70 143.60 20.90 0.78 Reid BO-11-23 23.05 38.06 15.01 1.03 Reid including 34.00 38.06 4.06 2.52 Reid BO-11-24 15.94 103.98 88.04 0.71 Reid including 27.94 61.00 36.06 1.15 Reid BO-11-25 307.55 333.00 25.45 1.48 Reid including 317.10 324.90 7.80 3.62 Reid BO-11-26 89.00 95.07 6.07 1.05 Reid BO-11-27 180.00 186.00 6.00 1.08 Reid BO-11-28 36.98 44.00 7.02 0.76 Reid BO-11-30 162.00 180.00 18.00 0.63 Reid



Table 2: Drill Hole Summary Composite Intervals for the Reid Hill Gold Deposit

The Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit drill hole collar coordinates are outlined in Table 3 below.

Drill Hole Azimuth Dip° Hole Length (m) UTM N (NAD 27) UTM E (NAD27) HX06-01 340 -45 57.00 5367811 604191 HX06-02 340 -70 60.20 5367811 604191 HX09-03 340 -68 166.73 5367824 604234 HX09-04 340 -70 62.79 5367284 604234 HX09-05 340 -45 81.38 5367765 604209 HX06-06 340 -70 81.08 5367765 604209 HX06-07 340 -45 124.05 5367719 604230 HX06-08 295 -45 133.20 5367719 604230 HX09-09 295 -90 128.35 5367655 604208 HX06-10 295 -45 157.01 5367655 604208 HX06-11 295 -70 124.83 5367655 604208 HX06-12 340 -45 150.57 5367579 604139 HX06-13 340 -45 186.23 5367550 603882 HX06-16 340 -45 163.68 5367389 604157 HX06-19 340 -45 212.32 5367509 603792 HX07-20 340 -45 211.28 5367333 604073 HX07-22 340 -45 207.87 5367223 604052 HX07-23 340 -45 223.11 5367634 603843 HX07-24 340 -45 191.11 5367499 604220 HX07-25 340 -45 282.55 5367324 603752 HX08-26 340 -70 224.30 5367296 604190 HX08-27 340 -70 131.00 5367441 604137 HX08-29 340 -70 191.90 5361768 604023 HX08-30 340 -70 224.00 5367085 603947 HX08-31 340 -70 266.00 5366992 603876 HX09-32 340 -70 187.50 5367470 604232 HX09-33 340 -45 172.10 5367524 604200 HX09-34 340 -45 156.06 5367506 604168 HX09-35 340 -45 158.19 5367458 604185 HX09-37 340 -45 160.63 5367441 604137 HX09-38 340 -45 154.92 5367428 604029 HX09-39 340 -45 141.73 5367475 604077 HX09-40 340 -45 141.73 5367459 604024 HX09-41 340 -45 91.40 5367506 604006 HX09-42 340 -45 86.87 5367488 603962 HX46-43 340 -45 92.96 5367471 603910 HX09-44 340 -45 118.57 5367424 603929 HX09-45 340 -45 118.70 5367442 603977 HX09-46 340 -45 152.40 5367412 604043 HX10-47 340 -55 181.50 5367359 604114 HX10-48 340 -45 214.50 5367320 604050 HX10-49 340 -45 192.10 5367307 604029 HX10-50 70 -45 276.00 5367410 604033 HX10-51 340 -45 111.30 5367618 604067 HX10-52 74 -45 208.00 5367389 603934 HX10-53 70 -45 228.70 5367245 603791 HX10-54 70 -45 119.50 5367630 603869 HX10-55 70 -45 285.10 5367214 604425 HX10-56 70 -45 86.90 5367729 603782 HX10-58 250 -70 341.50 5367137 604253 HX10-59 265 -70 346.00 5367236 604386 HX10-60 250 -70 343.00 5367082 604246



Table 3: Mosquito Hill Deposit Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

The Reid Gold Deposit drill hole collar coordinates are outlined in Table 4 below.

Drill Hole Azimuth Dip° Hole Length (m) UTM N

(NAD 27) UTM E

(NAD 27) BO-03-1 --- -90 122.00 5369188 602399 BO-03-2 --- -90 170.00 5369188 602318 BO-03-3 --- -90 165.00 5369083 602332 BO-03-04 340 -45 149.00 5369190 602499 BO-03-05 160 -50 170.00 5369037 602352 BO-03-6 --- -90 134.00 5369137 602433 BO-04-15 070 -45 261.00 5369077 602259 BO-09-16 --- -90 141.00 5369124 602453 BO-09-17 --- -90 171.60 5369098 602382 BO-09-18 --- -90 185.32 5369148 602364 BO-09-19 --- -90 185.32 5369105 602273 BO-09-20 --- -90 176.17 5369060 602291 BO-09-21 --- -90 176.17 5369014 602309 BO-09-22 --- -90 173.74 5369037 602354 BO-11-23 --- -90 227.05 5369050 602452 BO-11-24 --- -60 284.99 5369050 602452 BO-11-25 --- -60 340.46 5369012 602475 BO-11-26 250 -45 336.80 5369012 602475 BO-11-27 250 -60 373.38 5368970 602504 BO-11-28 250 -65 304.15 5369153 602486 BO-11-30 --- -60 305.14 5369007 602469



Table 4: Reid Deposit Gold Deposit Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

Assay Protocol (QA/QC)

Historical drill core samples completed over the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit were transported to a locked warehouse facility in Bishop's Falls. Core was processed at the warehouse facility where all core samples were cut in half, assigned a unique sample number, bagged, sealed and shipped directly to Accurassay (an independent lab) prep facility in Gambo, Newfoundland. Pulps were subsequently shipped by Accurassay to the Accurassay analytical facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where they underwent gold analysis by fire assay with AA finish. Gold standards and blanks, provided by Canadian Laboratories Inc., were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one gold standard for each 20 samples, and one gold blank for every 50 samples.

Historical drill core samples completed over the Reid Gold Deposit were cut in half on site, with half core samples assigned a unique number, bagged, sealed and shipped to Eastern Analytical Limited (an independent lab) to Springdale, Newfoundland. Sample preparation, gold analysis via 1 A.T. fire assay with AA finish were completed at Eastern Analytical. Gold standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one standard and one blank for every 20 samples. Gold standards were provided by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd, of Delta BC. Blank material were natural samples of barren granite sourced from Skull Hill Intrusion, located in north-central Newfoundland. Reanalysis of samples were conducted if any aberration in data were observed.

Rocky Shore highlighted the assay protocol information above from the historical NI 43-101 technical reports completed on both the Mosquito and Reid Gold Deposits.

HISTORICAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

For the purposes of this news release, the above referenced mineral resource estimates for: (a) the Reid Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Reid Zone Resource Estimate Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. with an effective date of September 30, 2011 and dated August 27, 2013 prepared by Giroux Consulting and (b) the Mosquito Hill Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Mosquito Hill Zone and the Reid Zone Resource Estimates Huxter-Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation with an effective date of February 15, 2010 and dated November 12, 2010 prepared by Giroux Consulting are each considered by Rocky Shore to be a“historical estimate” as defined under Ni 43-101. At both deposits, no economic assessment or scoping study was completed; therefore, a range of cut off values were provided in the technical reports. The resources described above used a cut-off of 0.30 g/t gold. While the Company considers the estimates and cut-off values to be reliable, no Qualified Person of Rocky Shore has done sufficient work to classify either historical estimate as a current mineral resource of Rocky Shore, and Rocky Shore is not treating either historical estimate as a current mineral resource for the purposes of this disclosure. Among other thing, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before such historical estimates can be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The Company is not aware of any other recent estimates prepared by Giroux Consulting or others for the Reid and Mosquito Hill. Even if classified as a current mineral resource, there is no certainty as to whether further drilling will result in any historical inferred or indicated resources being upgrade to an indicated or measured category.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. The drill hole intervals and data in this release were extracted from the historical NI 43-101 technical reports on the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company targeting expansion of its two porphyry-controlled Mosquito Hill and Reid gold deposits and discovery of structurally-controlled high grade gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland – hosting one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) within an emerging gold district. The Gold Anchor Project is on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at .

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

