Riteish Deshmukh Wraps Up His Directorial 'Raja Shivaji'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Raja Shivaji'. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures. The post included a cinematic frame, and the posters.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he announced the wrap up. He wrote,“The sun paused for a moment...Shadows stretched long... But only for a moment. For the radiant dawn rising tomorrow. The shoot is officially wrapped”.

He further mentioned,“For over 100 days, our team poured its heart, soul, and unwavering dedication into this dream. Now, filled with invaluable experiences and true memories, we are ready to unveil a magnificent cinematic tribute to India's greatest warriors, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!!! Jio Studios & Mumbai Film Company come together to present this epic saga! #Rajashivaji #1May2026 Directed by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh Produced by Jyoti Deshpande & Genelia Deshmukh”.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banners of Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of India's greatest and most revered kings. This historical action drama is set for a worldwide multilingual release on May 1, 2026, bringing the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences across the globe.

Shot over the last one year, Raja Shivaji was filmed across historic and scenic locations including Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Satara, Mumbai and several others. Monumental sets were erected and stood for over six months, crafted to reflect the scale, intensity, and grandeur of 16th century Maharashtra. Historic forts were extensively scanned, researched, and meticulously recreated down to the finest detail, ensuring an immersive and visually authentic experience that transports audiences into the world of the Maratha Empire.