Bengal Sports Minister Biswas Quits After Messi Mess, CM Accepts Resignation, To Hold Charge Herself (Lead)

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted the resignation of state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, who took moral responsibility for the lapses in management in the event featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium here.

In his handwritten resignation letter in Bengali, Biswas claimed that since the Chief Minister had formed a probe committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, he is resigning as state Sports Minister for the sake of impartiality of the investigation to be carried out by it.

"I hope you will approve my request in the matter," read the resignation letter from Biswas, who is also the state Power Minister.

For the time being, the Chief Minister herself will handle the affairs of the Sports Department. "The Chief Minister has decided to directly control the affairs of the state Sports Department till the time the probe by a committee headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court is completed," a senior member of the state cabinet said.

However, considering that the dates for the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal will be announced soon after the publication of the final voters' list in February next year, state government insiders said, it is unlikely that anyone else will be given the charge of the state sports department during the interim period.

Meanwhile, Biswas will continue to be in the cabinet as Power Minister.

Biswas had been the main target of scathing criticism from all quarters, including civil society and opposition parties, over the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium last week following severe management lapses.

The event had witnessed chaos and disorder, with allegations of poor crowd control, damage to public property, and a lack of proper arrangements, triggering widespread criticism from spectators and civil society groups.

Biswas was present at the stadium alongside Messi during the event. Several spectators, members of civil society, and leaders of opposition parties have alleged that as Biswas and his family members surrounded the football star on the stadium ground, spectators who had purchased tickets at high prices were denied adequate access to the football icon.

These allegations added to the political controversy surrounding the event, with opposition parties accusing the state government of gross mismanagement and preferential treatment.