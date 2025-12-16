Qatar Set To Make History By Hosting Two FIFA Finals On Two Consecutive Days

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is set to make history by being the first country to host two major FIFA finals in two consecutive days.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final Qatar 2025 will take place 24 hours ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Final, showcasing the country's ability to host multiple mega-sporting events at the same time.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025 will see European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play against Copa Libertadores winners CR Flamengo on 17 December, 8pm at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, where the best club of the year will be determined.

Tickets are available for FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final Qatar 2025 at: Disabled fans can purchase tickets for accessible seating be sending a request to: [email protected].

Paris Saint-Germain are making their debut at the tournament after a sensational European campaign that saw them claim the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in their history.

The Parisian side were named European champions after a famous 5-0 win over Italian giants, Inter Milan. This monumental achievement capped off a historic season for the club that was characterised by their sensational style of play.

Arriving in Qatar yesterday, Paris Saint-Germain boast a star-studded lineup including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Moroccan sensation Achraf Hakimi. The French side is surely set to attract thousands of fans from Qatar and beyond, as they vie for the right to be named the best club in the world for 2025.

Earlier in the week, the Brazilian side claimed the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025 and the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025 titles with wins over Mexico's Cruz Azul and Egypt's Pyramids FC respectively.

The South American champions will now look to claim the title of the ultimate continental champion, marking the end of the three final fixtures of the coveted club competition that are taking place in Qatar during the rest days of the ongoing FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

The Final of the club competition will take place at the 40,000-seater Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, that also hosted the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025 and the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025 matches.

How to get to the stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is connected to the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green Line). Doha Metro will be free of charge for ticketholders on the final match day.