O'connor Company Completes Newburgh Recreation Center To Expand Year-Round Access To Sports, Fitness, And Youth Programs

Newburgh, NY - Dec 16, 2025 - O'Connor Company, a leading name in commercial construction specializing in delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors, has announced the completion of the Newburgh Recreation Center, a dynamic new space designed to promote year-round physical activity, youth engagement, and community programming in the Hudson Valley.

Funded by the City of Newburgh, the new facility was built to replace an aging and underutilized civic building. The revitalized center now provides residents with a modern indoor environment that supports basketball, soccer, walking, childcare programs, and seasonal events, especially critical during colder months when outdoor access is limited.

“From the beginning, we focused on user experience, how the space would feel, flow, and serve residents of all ages,” said Ken Welman, Senior Project Manager at O'Connor Company.“We worked closely with the city to ensure this wasn't just a construction job-it was an investment in Newburgh's future.”

The 26,400-square-foot space features two full-sized basketball/volleyball/pickleball courts, a multipurpose turf field, a walking track, recreation department offices, childcare rooms, restrooms, mechanical upgrades, new lighting, and flexible community rooms. Local youth will benefit from enhanced recreational programs and after-school services, while families can enjoy a safe, climate-controlled venue for fitness and social events.

In line with O'Connor Company's focus on sustainability and local partnerships, the project incorporated energy-efficient systems and relied on regional subcontractors and suppliers wherever possible. The result is a space built to last and built to serve.

“This was more than just delivering a building on time and on budget,” said Clark Lowe, President and CEO.“It was about delivering a center that could anchor this community for years to come, offering flexibility and reliability no matter the season.”

Momentum continues to build for similar community-oriented projects in the region, with the Newburgh Recreation Center now serving as a blueprint for how thoughtful design and construction can address real public needs. The facility is already being booked for events, programs, and league activities in 2025.

About O'Connor Company

O'Connor Company is a trusted name in commercial construction, known for delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and client satisfaction, the firm brings value-driven design and execution to healthcare, retail, and community-based construction projects. From local recreation centers to complex national builds, O'Connor Company is committed to shaping spaces that empower communities and endure for generations.