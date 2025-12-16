Palestinian Delegation, GAM Talk Urban Planning Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – A delegation from the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government visited the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) to learn about Jordan's expertise, mainly the municipality's experience, in the fields of urban planning and organization, as well as sustainable development.According to a GAM statement issued on Tuesday, Deputy City Manager for Planning, Ziad Abu Orabi, said the visit underscores the "deep-rooted historic" brotherly Jordanian-Palestinian relations and the integration between the two countries' institutions in various fields, especially urban planning and development.Director of the GAM Department of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Nojoud Abdul Jawad, said the visit is a "true" embodiment of the "longstanding" bilateral ties and partnership, noting the department's "pivotal" role in activating official cooperation frameworks, aimed at exchanging the best administrative and technical practices in municipal work.She affirmed the GAM's "commitment" to turning the visit's outcomes into joint and sustainable action programs that enhance development efforts in Arab cities and serve common interests.In turn, the delegation's head, Palestinian Deputy Minister Raed Meqbel, commended the GAM's efforts to provide the "best services efficiently and adequately."Underlining the "strong historic" bilateral ties, he called for expanding the horizons of joint cooperation and holding more meetings and reciprocal visits to achieve areas of common interest.The delegation was briefed on the GAM's experience in building and zoning regulations, e-licensing mechanisms, facilitations granted for construction work, and urban planning methodologies.The statement added that the presenations also focused on timeframes and procedures monitoring, institutional coordination with relevant entities, and responsiveness to needs of urban growth and population expansion, in line with the city's comprehensive planning vision.