Jordan, Britain Talk Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 16 (Petra) – Minister of Transport, Dr. Nidal Qatamin, on Tuesday met with the British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in various transport sectors.According to a ministry statement, talks focused on leveraging the United Kingdom's expertise in developing the transport system across its various modes, which would contribute to improving service "efficiency and sustainable growth."Qatamin emphasized the "strong" bilateral relations, stressing the importance of strengthening mutual transport collaboration.The minister also outlined the sector's key needs for development and modernization, in line with regional and international developments.On Jordan's efforts, he noted Jordan "consistently" strives to integrate the best global practices in the transport sector and develop national talent to ensure "high-quality and efficient" services for citizens and the private sector.In turn, Hall commended the "distinguished" bilateral cooperation, expressing his country's readiness to provide the necessary support and services and coordinate joint efforts to benefit both countries and enhance development of Jordan's transport sector.Concluding the meeting, the two sides called for continued joint consultation and coordination to leverage expertise and modern technologies in Jordan's transport sector, which would contribute to the sector's development and strengthen joint economic cooperation.