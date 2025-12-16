Kyrgyzstan Joins Multilateral Permit System Of TRACECA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan has completed the procedures for joining the multilateral permit system of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The TRACECA permit grants the carrier, to whom it is issued, the right to carry out transportation across the territories of all participating countries in the TRACECA Permit System, along the specified route, and exempts the carrier from the need to obtain permits required by bilateral agreements on international road transport between the respective countries participating in the TRACECA Permit System.

This is a one-time use permit (intended for single use) and grants the right to carry out a trip with or without cargo, in both directions, during one round trip. At the same time, the number of entries into any participating country in the TRACECA Permit System should not exceed two times.

The TRACECA permit is universal and can be used for bilateral, transit, and transportation to/from third countries, as well as for their combination.

Now, international road carriers from Kyrgyzstan will have an additional opportunity to transport goods in transit, for bilateral transport, and to/from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Türkiye, and Ukraine using the single multilateral TRACECA permit.

This will create favorable conditions for international carriers from the Kyrgyz Republic, facilitate the access of Kyrgyz goods to European, Turkish, and Black Sea region markets, and enhance export competitiveness by reducing transport costs and delivery times.